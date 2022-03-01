"They are having negotiations to have a deal" - NFL insider reveals Aaron Rodgers and Packers in negotiations on short-term deal 

Another day, another update on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It feels like with each day that passes, there's news about Rodgers that shifts in either direction, and yesterday, it shifted in a positive direction for the Green Bay Packers.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Rodgers' representatives are working on a short-term deal should he decide to remain in Green Bay.

"They are having negotiations to have a deal, hopefully for them, ready to go if and when Aaron Rodgers firmly and finally decides that he wants to return," said Rapoport.

Rapaport added the following:

"Nothing is done, but they are having discussions."

The deal, although short-term, would make Rodgers the highest-paid player in the league.

The team knows that their off-season plans revolve around the decision that Rodgers makes on returning or not. Here's what Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst had to say:

"Obviously everything around here centers around the quarterback. That's kind of how we do things," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said on Feb. 23. "It's a big piece. It's a domino that has to fall before we go down other avenues. So it's important as we go through this and the puzzle pieces that we got to make fit. That's the first one to go."

Rodgers is coming off his second consecutive MVP season and has won four total MVP's. Aaron and the Packers ended the season on good terms and he spent an extra few days in Green Bay to discuss his future plans with the team.

Is Aaron Rodgers worth being the highest-paid player in the league?

At age 38, it's tough to say that Rodgers should be the highest-paid player in the NFL for a few reasons (despite his immaculate stats and second consecutive MVP award).

To begin with, Aaron Rodgers doesn't appear to be committed to the game. He threatened to retire before last season began and went on the record to say he'd be content today retiring.

Rodgers has also won only one Super Bowl (over 10 years ago) and is 1-4 in NFC Championship games. His regular season numbers are phenomenal, but the postseason is where the 2021-2022 NFL MVP is hoping to flourish anytime soon.

Many young quarterbacks are also in their prime or entering their prime who are in the conversation to be the highest-paid player such as the Josh Allen, Pat Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson.

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



"He's winning a bad a division. I'm not paying you $50 million because you can win the NFC North." — How much is Aaron Rodgers worth?"He's winning a bad a division. I'm not paying you $50 million because you can win the NFC North." — @ColinCowherd How much is Aaron Rodgers worth? "He's winning a bad a division. I'm not paying you $50 million because you can win the NFC North." — @ColinCowherd https://t.co/BhTEtfNHhY

