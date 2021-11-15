"Don't take these things for granted" - Aaron Rodgers gets emotional upon return from COVID absence

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers took on Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 of the 2021-2022 NFL season. It marked the return of both future Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

They'd each missed the previous week, but for glaringly different reasons. Wilson had been out for weeks after recovering from surgery on the middle finger of his throwing hand.

As for Rodgers, he was ruled out of Week 9 due to testing positive for COVID-19.

For Rodgers, chaos ensued after testing positive, because he had stated back in August that he was "immunized" when asked by a reporter if he was vaccinated or not. This resulted in fines for Rodgers and the Packers organization for violating COVID protocols and, at least, one sponsor, that we know of, Prevea Health, ending their nine-year partnership.

Rodgers emotional after win vs. Seahawks over his previous week's absence

In the post-game press conference, Rodgers spoke briefly about his feelings on being back with the Packers:

"Good to be back with the guys, good to be back at home, good to be on the field, really. The most emotions from the whole night was probably walking off the field after the game. It definitely got me a little misty."

Rodgers was then asked by a reporter why he became misty eyed after the game, and he answered with the following:

"I just don't take these things for granted, walking off the field as a winner. It's fun beating that squad. We've had some battles over the years. Just walking out with Preston (teammate Preston Smith), who I have so much love and appreciation for, and then hearing that type of response from the crowd...it was a little extra special today."

Rodgers was not phenomenal, by any means, in the game. He went 23-37 for 292 yards and one interception. But most importantly, the Packers were able to get back to winning as they defeated Seattle by a score of 17-0.

What's next for Rodgers and the Packers?

The Packers are now 8-2 and tied with the Arizona Cardinals for the lead in the treacherous NFC. The Los Angeles Rams are currently 7-2, and with a win tonight on Monday Night Football, they can tie with these two teams for the conference lead.

Rodgers is certain to be in even better shape by next week as he and his fellow Packers prepare to face their division rival, the Minnesota Vikings, at 1:00 PM EST at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

