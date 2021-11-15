"Different rules for Packers" - NFL franchise executives call out league for double standards over Aaron Rodgers vaccine fiasco

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had to wait for the league to administer punishments for their roles in repeated violations of COVID protocols that the NFL and the NFLPA agreed upon. Once the discipline was levied from the league, several executives, officials, and coaches were calling foul.

Several people, including fans, coaches, and NFL executives alike, may have been clamoring for a much more aggressive punishment for Rodgers and the Packers. Here's a look at what the NFL determined would be the penalty for Rodgers and the Packers, as well as how many NFL executives responded to it.

NFL executives upset with discipline issued on Rodgers and the Packers

The New York Times @nytimes The NFL has fined the Green Bay Packers $300,000 and two of its players, Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard, $14,650 each for not following Covid protocols agreed on by the league and players’ union. nyti.ms/3kn96a8 The NFL has fined the Green Bay Packers $300,000 and two of its players, Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard, $14,650 each for not following Covid protocols agreed on by the league and players’ union. nyti.ms/3kn96a8

The NFL determined that Aaron Rodgers would be fined just south of $15,000 for his part in the entire vaccine debacle. As for the Packers organization, they were fined a grand total of $300,000. Despite the uproar from fans and NFL figureheads alike, the league stands by its decision and its fines that were imposed.

Here are the comments from a few unnamed NFL executives, high ranking league officials, and other NFL sources about the discipline from the league:

"Everyone's reaction was pretty much the same. It's a joke. It's the league taking care of Mark Murphy (Packers team president). It's not really a surprise, but it's total BS."

The Packers are the only team in the NFL that is publicly owned and as such, they are strongly linked to the NFL.

Another said the following:

"If I were the Raiders or the Saints, I would be irate. Of course, the clubs aren't happy. They shouldn't be."

Over the past year or so, the Raiders and Saints franchises have been issued steeper fines for similar COVID protocol violations. The furor over the penalty for Rodgers and the Packers is evident.

Here is another statement on the issue:

"You think they would let us off like that if (the quarterback for their team) did that? No (expletive) way."

One last statement from someone associated with the NFL:

"Different set of rules for the Packers. They take care of Mark Murphy."

While this is certainly not the sentiment for 100% of people, it is clearly evident that several, including many in the NFL with high-ranking positions, feel otherwise.

What discipline would have been considered "fair?"

The answer to this question depends on who you ask. Since there has already been a precedent set with organizations such as the Saints and Raiders being disciplined more harshly, then the Packers should also have a punishment that is, at a minimum, comparable to what those and other organizations have faced by violating COVID protocols.

The Raiders were fined $800,000 for violating COVID protocols in 2020 and were stripped of a sixth-round draft pick.

The Packers will take on the Seattle Seahawks later in the Week 10 NFC showdown.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Henno van Deventer