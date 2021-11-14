Is Aaron Rodgers playing tonight vs Seahawks in Week 10?

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have been through quite a tumultuous two weeks. By the end of Week 8, Rodgers could not have imagined that the next few weeks of his life would be monitored and scrutinized more than it already is.

After a Week 8 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Rodgers ended up testing positive for COVID-19 the following week and the backlash was unleashed.

Since Rodgers remains unvaccinated, he had to stay away from the facility for 10 days. He also needed two negative tests within a span of 24 hours to stand a chance of featuring in the next game. With that being said, will Rodgers return tonight to play against the Seattle Seahawks?

Aaron Rodgers will play tonight against the Seattle Seahawks

Rodgers has passed the necessary COVID-19 protocols and will start tonight against the Seattle Seahawks. The Packers have missed their star signal-caller as they lost a winnable game last week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

With a final score of 13-7, it seems evident that if Rodgers had been eligible to play for that loss to the Chiefs, it is highly likely that he would have been able to generate more than seven points on offense. In that game, Packers backup Jordan Love was partaking in his very first NFL start, and the Chiefs appeared to blitz him early and often.

Rob Demovsky @RobDemovsky Jordan Love called this week “a weird one but a really good one for me” getting all the reps with Aaron Rodgers still in quarantine but said, “The plan is for Aaron to be back.”



The Packers offense, unlike many NFL offenses, runs through Aaron Rodgers. This was evident when the Packers defeated a previously unbeaten Cardinals team in Week 8 without receivers Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling and losing tight end Robert Tunyan in the same game.

Will the missed time hurt Rodgers?

With Rodgers having logged the time in the league that he has (he has been an NFL starter with the Packers since the 2008 NFL season), it can be said that he has a bead on the offense better than most quarterbacks in his position. And although he was unable to physically be at the facility this past week, he was able to participate in virtual meetings with the team.

Another positive thing going for Rodgers and the Packers is that he only missed one game. And unlike the last game he played in Week 8, Rodgers will have Adams, Lazard and Valdes-Scantling at his disposal during the game against the Seahawks.

The game will take place at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin @ 4:25 pm EST tonight.

