Is Aaron Rodgers vaccinated? NFL insider refutes Packers QB's vaccination claim

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19. Rodgers will miss the Packers' Week 9 game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love will make his first career start in place of the reigning MVP.

The headline, however, is that Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated against COVID-19. Rodgers told the media in August that he had been vaccinated. He also said he respects his teammates and their personal decision whether to get vaccinated or not.

The Packers also announced ahead of the season that they were at 100 percent vaccination status. But the latest report suggests that the team lied.

The Packers will be shorthanded against the Chiefs. More notably, the Packers could be subjected to punishment from the NFL for lying.

NFL insider refutes Aaron Rodgers' claim to be vaccinated against COVID-19

The report that Rodgers is unvaccinated came from two NFL Network insiders, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Rapoport's tweet came eight minutes after he tweeted that Rodgers had tested positive for COVID-19.

Aaron Rodgers was asked in late August if he’s vaccinated and this was his answer: https://t.co/jvNPzPJZMF

When asked about whether he was vaccinated in August, Rodgers said:

"I've been immunized. You know there's a lot of conversation around it around the league and a lot of guys who have made statements and not made statements. There's guys on the team that haven't been vaccinated. I think its a personal decision, I'm not going to judge those guys."

The key here is that Rodgers said he was immunized, not vaccinated. Rodgers has broken COVID protocols since the start of the season when outside the building.

On the sidelines, protocol requires Rodgers to wear a mask at all times. Rodgers has inexcusably gone against the protocol. Rodgers hasn't worn a mask and blatantly lied to the media about his status in August.

Aaron Rodgers followed protocol for unvaccinated players in the Packers building

Rapoport also reported that Rodgers had been following protocols for unvaccinated players inside the Packers' training facility. These protocols include social distancing in the facility and meal room. Unvaccinated players are also not allowed to do any social media or sponsorship activities.

This begs the question, why did Rodgers and the Packers lie about his vaccination status? The follow-up question is, how will the NFL punish Rodgers and the Packers?

The NFL announced in the summer that they'd fine unvaccinated players $14k for breaching protocol. Rodgers has been breaching protocol for months now.

The punishment could come in the form of a hefty fine for Rodgers or possibly a suspension. The Packers could be punished as well for lying about Rodgers' vaccination status.

Time will tell what the NFL will do with this information being made public. But Rodgers has put himself and the Packers in an ugly position by lying about his status. The story will follow the Packers for the rest of the season.

