Aaron Rodgers: Financial timeline if he continues to miss OTAs

The Green Bay Packers began their organized team activities (OTAs) this week without star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The veteran play-caller remains unhappy with the franchise and has shown no inclination to join his teammates, even if it costs him some serious money.

On the first day of this year’s NFL Draft, reports emerged that Aaron Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay. ESPN’s Rob Demobsky reported that Rodgers has already missed enough voluntary programs this offseason to forfeit a $500,000 workout bonus.

#Packers OTA -- from reaction to Aaron Rodgers' absence to the first look at Jordan Love as QB1

So as the situation between the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers continues to show no signs of a resolution, what are the financial ramifications of the quarterback sitting out?

Here’s the upcoming financial timeline for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Aaron Rodgers cap hit drops

June 1 - Green Bay Packers' 2021 dead money cap charges drop from $38.4 million to $21.1 million if he is traded after June 1, 2021.

Mandatory Minicamp

June 8 - 10 - Green Bay could fine the quarterback up to $93,085 for missing all three days of minincamp.

Training Camp

Late July - Rodgers could be fined $50,000 for each day he misses in the Packers' preseason training camp.

Green Bay's front office has repeatedly said it has no intention of trading Aaron Rodgers and wants him to be under center when the 2021 NFL season begins in September. It will be interesting to see whether they will fine their star quarterback when the time comes.

Green Bay have signed two more quarterbacks to their roster, veteran Blake Bortles and Kurt Benkert, to join last year’s first-round draft pick Jordan Love.

Even with these signings, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has been very public in his desire for Rodgers to return to the team. In a recent press conference, he told NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero:

"We still obviously feel the same way. We want him back in the worst way. I know he knows that. And we’ll continue to work at it each and every day."

#Packers coach Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers: "We still obviously feel the same way. We want him back in the worst way. I know he knows that. And we'll continue to work at it each and every day." — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 14, 2021