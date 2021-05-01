Twitter reacts to Aaron Rodgers Requesting Trade out of Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers is apparently on his way out of Green Bay! It's not every day that your reigning MVP quarterback asks for a trade because he doesn't want to be in your organization any longer. Yesterday, as teams, fans and analysts anxiously awaited the start of the 2021 NFL Draft, another bombshell dropped. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers informed the team this offseason that he doesn't want to return to the franchise that drafted him and he won a Super Bowl with.

It even appears that Rodgers has met with several members of the Packers front office and they still haven't been able to convince him to stay, even offering to restructure his current contract.

The Packers remain committed to Rodgers, though, and are not willing to trade him, well, at least not to another NFC team. The San Francisco 49ers were a potential landing spot for the thirty-seven-year-old California native. However, the Packers don't want to trade Rodgers to a team that they may face every season or at least in the postseason.

The #Packers are now open to the reality that they may have to trade Aaron Rodgers, @mortreport just said on ESPN. AFC team is "more likely," for obvious reasons. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 29, 2021

So, of course, everyone took to Twitter to share their opinions but, got creative with their responses. In response to Rodgers saying that he wanted out, many started speculating that he would leave for a new gig: host of Jeopardy. Of course, the most common response to Aaron Rodgers wanting out was that his time with the Packers was "in jeopardy." Which, is creative but, it seemed like everyone was jumping on that ship quite quickly.

NFL fans made so many 'Jeopardy!' jokes after report of Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness with the Packers https://t.co/3Y9SnaIGKf pic.twitter.com/O62XAdgU9J — For The Win (@ForTheWin) April 30, 2021

A longtime fan of the game show, Aaron Rodgers won Celebrity Jeopardy in 2015 and raised $50,000 for charity. Rodgers did a two-week stint as guest host, as many others have been as well earlier this month. On the first episode of Rodgers' guest hosting duties, the reigning Jeopardy Champion quipped a question to Rodgers during the final Jeopardy round. The question was geared toward who made the decision to kick a field goal in the NFC Championship game when the Packers were down against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rodgers responded as if the decision wasn't his and now it seems that behind-the-scenes Rodgers was asking for an out from the organization.

But will Rodgers really leave the National Football League to host Jeopardy? That's one question that remains unanswered!

One more note on #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: He really impressed the brass during his stint on Jeopardy. The belief is, when they finish auditions, he’ll be among those with a chance to do the job full-time. If this isn’t sorted out, a job hosting is also a possibility. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

Wherever Aaron Rodgers does land, it seems they will have to give up a lot in return. Which is understandable because Aaron Rodgers is the reigning MVP of the league. In the 2020 season, Aaron Rodgers threw for 4,299 passing yards and threw for forty-eight touchdowns with just three interceptions.