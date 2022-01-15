Aaron Rodgers' 5 most memorable NFL playoff wins

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been one of the best regular-season players ever, but when he gets to the postseason, he is not as lethal. His 11-9 record does make for uneasy reading as the Packers embark on another playoff campaign.

Green Bay's quarterback just about has no equal during the regular season, aside from Tom Brady, but in the playoffs, Tampa's quarterback is head and shoulders above him.

Rodgers has won a Super Bowl and 11 playoff games, but what are his five most memorable?

Aaron Rodgers' 5 most memorable playoff wins

#5 - 2014 NFC Divisional Playoffs: Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

For Cowboys fans, the "Dez caught it" game. Coming into the Divisional round, Rodgers was hobbled by his calf injury but produced when it was needed the most.

The Cowboys had DeMarco Murray rushing for 123 yards on 25 carries, but Rodgers, clearly bothered by his injury, threw for three touchdowns and 316 passing yards as the Packers won 26-21 and progressed in the playoffs.

