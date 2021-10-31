Aaron Rodgers' Halloween look was one long in the making

Aaron Rodgers is meticulous when it comes to planning and preparation for opponents as the quarterback and de facto leader of the Green Bay Packers. From his two Super Bowl trips, one Super Bowl victory and three NFL MVP awards, one could reason that his preparation is indeed warranted along with his reputation.

However, Rodgers' preparation was really put to the test back in September. As a weekly guest on "The Pat McAfee Show," he stated that he was growing his hair out for a special Halloween costume.

He did drop a hint that the long hair was "somebody who is a hero of mine who has long-ish hair."

On Saturday night, Rodgers' long awaited costume (and preparation) was revealed.

Rodgers reveals Halloween costume and time of preparation

The day before Halloween, Rodgers revealed his costume was him imitating cult movie hero John Wick. The popular movie series and title character is played by actor Keanu Reeves.

Not only did Rodgers grow his hair out to look like John Wick, but he also reenacted a scene from "John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum."

During the interview, Rodgers stated to host Pat McAfee that the growth of his hair "has been a year in the making for my costume."

Despite receiving more than a few chuckles for the creativity and passion for the time spent preparing this costume, Rodgers did give this honest omission.

"For whatever reason, I didn't grow my hair out specifically for some Halloween costume. I grew my hair out because I wanted to."

Rodgers went on to explain further about the presumed preparation for the costume.

"It's been a labor of love for over a year. I've enjoyed it. It has nothing to do with the Halloween costume, except that it gives me a few more options if I desire."

Similar to his patented play-action pass, Rodgers once again had us all fooled into thinking that this past year was dedicated to growing out his hair to play the role of John Wick.

Rodgers simply wanted to grow his hair out starting a year ago and as it continued to grow, he signaled for an audible and decided that the hair would now make the perfect compliment for the costume.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Play-action passes and audibles even off the field...this is the Aaron Rodgers we still know and love...or still despise.

Edited by Henno van Deventer