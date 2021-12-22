"Gold jacket possibilities in his future" - Aaron Rodgers heaps praise on a certain Browns player

On Christmas Day, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will square off against the Cleveland Browns in a game that has serious playoff implications.

The Packers are 11-3 and atop the NFC but the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams are each a game behind at 10-4.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns' loss on Tuesday to the Las Vegas Raiders places them in a precarious position in the AFC North division, where each team has either seven or eight victories and the Browns are currently in last place.

With this upcoming pivotal matchup on the horizon, Aaron Rodgers took the time to give a shout out to a Browns player who he feels could one day end up in Canton, Ohio with a gold Hall of Fame jacket.

Aaron Rodgers gives respect to Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett

Aaron Rodgers is what many consider a student of the game. The three-time NFL MVP can dissect defenses as well as determine which defensive players can make his life a nightmare on the football field.

With the Packers facing the Browns on Christmas Day, Rodgers, according to Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman, who had this to say about the Cleveland Browns' three-time All-Pro defensive end, Myles Garrett:

"He's just a monster. He's a fantastic player. He legitimately has gold jacket possibilities in his future." Aaron Rodgers on Myles Garrett:"He's just a monster. He's a fantastic player. He legitimately has gold jacket possibilities in his future."

"He's just a monster. He's a fantastic player. He legitimately has gold jacket possibilities in his future."

Of course, the nod to a gold jacket is a reference to the color of the jacket that NFL Hall of Fame players are given to wear at the Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.

This is the highest praise one NFL player can give to another, and it is obvious that Rodgers has genuine respect for Garrett's level of play since he has been in the NFL.

And it can't hurt to suck up to your opponent who just happens to be built like a Ford truck.

Can Myles Garrett and the Browns upset the Packers?

The answer to this question begins with the health of the team. In Monday's loss to the Raiders, the Browns were without 22 players due to them being placed on the injured reserve/COVID-19 list due to testing positive.

Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, as well as backup quarterback Case Keenum, were two of those on the list and the team went into the game with third-string quarterback Nick Mullens as the starter.

For the Browns to pull off an upset victory over the Packers, the health of their players is imperative. The team will also need a lights-out performance from Myles Garrett.

The 6'4" 272 pounder has 15 sacks this season, which is currently third in the league. Garrett will likely need that number increased on Christmas Day for his team to have any chance of winning.

Edited by David Nyland