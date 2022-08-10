3 most heart-breaking losses of Aaron Rodgers' NFL career

Aaron Rodgers is undoubtedly one of the best NFL players of his generation. Rodgers has tasted plenty of success, having won a Super Bowl and four MVP awards and has been voted to 10 Pro Bowls.

However, it hasn’t been all smiles for the 38-year-old, who many NFL fans argue should have more than one ring to his name. Rodgers may have won the last two MVP awards, but he has suffered plenty of heart-breaking losses throughout his career thus far.

#3 – Green Bay Packers 20-26 Arizona Cardinals, 2015

Divisional Round - Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals

The 2015 NFC Divisional Round between the Packers and Cardinals must be one of the most heart-breaking defeats of Aaron Rodgers’ storied career. With both Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb injured, Rodgers stepped up in the final minutes, throwing two Hail Mary bombs to Jeff Janis to send the game into overtime.

However, his heroics were almost immediately in vain as Cardinals veteran Larry Fitzgerald took the first play of overtime 75 yards to the house. Aaron Rodgers had to sit and watch from the sidelines as his title ambitions crumbled before him.

#2 – New York Giants 37-20 Green Bay Packers, 2011

Eli Manning (l) and Aaron Rodgers (r)

The Green Bay Packers had won the Super Bowl the previous year and looked on course to repeat the feat after going 15-1 during the regular season. Rodgers won MVP and had an NFL record 122.5 passer rating in his starts that year. However, when the playoffs rolled around, Green Bay was stunned by Eli Manning and the New York Giants.

Rodgers did manage a pair of touchdown passes in the game, but was outclassed by Manning and the underdog Giants. New York ultimately romped home to a resounding 37-20 victory, ending Green Bay’s back-to-back title ambitions.

#1 – Green Bay Packers 22-28 Seattle Seahawks, 2014

2014 NFC Championship vs the Seattle Seahawks

In the 2014 NFC Championship, Aaron Rodgers must have felt that the world was against him and the Green Bay Packers. They fell to the Seattle Seahawks in a game where Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson threw four interceptions. The Seahawks only got momentum after a fake field goal resulted in an offensive lineman catching a touchdown. Before that point, it was late in the third quarter and the Packers were up 16-0, but subsequently crumbled under the pressure.

Rodgers could only get them into field goal range on a pair of occasions before Wilson threw a bullet to Jermaine Kearse in overtime to seal a comeback victory.

