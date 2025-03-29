Aaron Rodgers once hinted at leaving Packers after Green Bay drafted Jordan Love

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was released by the New York Jets at the end of the previous season and is now stranded in free agency. Although he remains one of the most attractive prospects in the market, at the twilight of his illustrious career, Rodgers isn’t sure where he will finish.

However, the 41-year-old veteran once wanted to finish his career as a Packer. That dream was shattered at the 2020 NFL Draft when the Packers drafted Utah State QB Jordan Love.

Reflecting on the draft choice, Aaron Rodgers appeared disappointed by the selection. When he was asked for his reaction to the draft in a conference call in May 2020, Rodgers commented:

“I think the general reaction at first was surprise, like many people,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, I’m not going to say that I was, you know, thrilled by the pick necessarily, but the organization is thinking not only about the present but about the future. And I respect that.”

Love was the first offensive player selected by the Packers since they picked Rodgers in 2005. Moreover, Rodgers had a decent outing in the 2019-20 season. Thus, the selection was bewildering for fans, pundits, and Rodgers.

“There are some new factors that are out of my control,” he added. “My sincere desire to start and finish with the same organization, just as it has with many other players over the years, may not be a reality at this point.”

Rodgers acknowledged that management was looking toward the future and developing a new QB under his wings. However, he expressed interest in playing in his 40s, like Tom Brady.

Meanwhile, the Packers’ management explained that picking Jordan Love was a forced selection since he was the best candidate available. They picked AJ Dillon in the next round for the same reason.

Coach Matt LaFleur sympathizes with Aaron Rodgers

Coach Matt LaFleur sympathized with Aaron Rodgers’ reaction but felt that he didn’t need any extra motivation to perform. He said:

“You can see that competitiveness every time we step on the field. I don’t think it’s going to drive him any more than if we would have drafted somebody else. That’s who he is. That’s how he’s wired.”

Despite LaFleur’s statement, Rodgers performed exceptionally well in the following two seasons, winning successive NFL MVP awards before leaving the Packers in 2023.

