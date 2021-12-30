Aaron Rodgers drops further hints of staying at Green Bay amid improving ties with GM Brian Gutekunst

Aaron Rodgers has had so many different stories this season with the Green Bay Packers that it's hard to keep up.

Before the controversy over his toe and his misleading comments about his immunization status, Rodgers was at odds with the organization over what he felt was a lack of involvement over personnel decisions.

The controversy began in the offseason when Rodgers made several comments about not being involved in the process of certain players entering and leaving the organization.

Rodgers was reportedly placing much of his issues with the Packers' brass at the feet of GM Brian Gutekunst.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday.



Here's what Rodgers had to say, in the offseason, about his situation regarding his relationship with the Packers' organization:

"With my situation, look, it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan. I love Jordan; he’s a great kid. [We’ve had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay."

Rodgers is referring to Jordan Love, the quarterback taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Rodgers was reportedly upset about not being informed about the decision to draft a quarterback in lieu of getting more offensive weapons for the team.

Rodgers continued with the following:

"An incredible 16 years. It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way.”

But recently, Aaron Rodgers seems to have had a possible change of heart in his relationship with Gutekunst.

Could Aaron Rodgers return next year as a member of the Packers?

According to Green Bay Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman, Aaron Rodgers had the following words to say about the current state of his relationship with GM Brian Gutekunst:

"I’ve enjoyed being a part of conversations that directly affect my job, which I talked about in the offseason, and Brian’s taken the lead in that. And I do appreciate the way our relationship has grown."

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman Aaron Rodgers today on GM Brian Gutekunst: "I've enjoyed being a part of conversations that directly affect my job, which I talked about in the offseason, and Brian's taken the lead in that. And I do appreciate the way our relationship has grown."

Perhaps this is an olive branch being extended from Rodgers to Gutekunst. Unfortunately, when it comes to the Packers quarterback, he is as unpredictable as this year's winner of the AFC North division.

He recently stated that he won't necessarily rule out retirement and that he won't take long to decide on his future with or without the Packers.

Stay tuned for more, as Rodgers will be sure to surprise us as he typically does.

