Aaron Rodgers injury: Jets QB all set to attend SNF showdown vs. Chiefs at MetLife Stadium

When this season's schedule showed Chiefs at Jets, fans were excited for an Aaron Rodgers matchup with Patrick Mahomes. However, the Jets quarterback's injury in the first game of the season has ended those hopes.

Zach Wilson, the very person they were trying to move on from in the short term, is the quarterback again. The team has slipped to a 1-2 losing record under his leadership, with the only win coming in the first game in overtime. They have not scored more than one offensive touchdown a game this season.

While there is clearly a struggle brewing there, the good news is Aaron Rodgers will be present in the MetLife stadium to witness the game. Even though he will not be on the field, sources suggest that he will be back at the same stadium where he suffered his season-ending injury.

It is sure to prove a massive boost to the team morale as their only win came in the match when he was carted off and the players played to win for him. The reigning Super Bowl champions provide a stiff test and the veteran quarterback's presence may just help them overcome the challenge.

Aaron Rodgers' presence expected to help Jets' Zach Wilson against the Chiefs

Much has been said about how Zach Wilson is distrusted in the locker room. The quarterback has not done himself any favors this season when the defense has been performing at a high level.

However, as much as it helps the team with Aaron Rodgers around, the young quarterback is perhaps expected to benefit the most. He has been under tremendous pressure from last season due to his failures to lead the offense. That is why the Jets went and got Aaron Rodgers in trade with the Green Bay Packers. Now, with Trevor Siemian being added to the practice squad, it will ratchet up further.

With Aaron Rodgers present, though, Wilson can take help from the veteran. During the Hall of Fame game in the preseason against the Cleveland Browns, Rodgers was seen calling plays for his deputy. We also saw on Hard Knocks how comfortable the young quarterback is around his more experienced counterpart.

No one is expecting Zach Wilson to play like Patrick Mahomes against the Chiefs. But if he can keep his mistakes to a minimum and lead some solid drives with confidence, he gives the defense a chance to play at a high level and secure the win for them.