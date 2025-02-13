Aaron Rodgers landing spots: 5 teams the Jets QB could sign with

Aaron Rodgers won't be a part of the New York Jets next season. The team announced on Thursday that it would be moving on from the veteran quarterback for the 2025 NFL season.

While there is still no confirmation that Rodgers will return to the NFL next season, here are some landing spots for the 41-year-old if he plans to continue his pro career.

5 potential landing spots for Aaron Rodgers

Former New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers - Source: Imagn

#1. Cleveland Browns

With Deshaun Watson's injury woes and struggles, the Browns will be looking for a franchise quarterback in the offseason. Cleveland has the No. 2 pick this year and is likely to select a young quarterback in the first round.

However, if the Browns decide to move in for Aaron Rodgers, he could give the team a different option. Moreover, the rookie quarterback could learn from one of the best in the business in the form of Rodgers, who has won four MVP awards.

#2. New York Giants

The Giants continued their experiment with Daniel Jones for the 2024 season, which ended in disaster. However, the franchise needs to find a new quarterback who can lead the team into a new era.

Since Rodgers is now available, the Giants could swoop in for the Super Bowl winner. Moreover, acquiring the legendary player from their cross-town rival would add some more spice to the move.

#3. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have not been able to replace Derek Carr since he left the team in 2023. Las Vegas has the No. 6 pick this year and needs to make the right selections for a serious rebuild.

The Raiders hired a new coach, Pete Carroll, who has a fair idea of what Rodgers can bring to the table. His experience can provide balance to the team, which aims to build its roster around young talent.

#4. New Orleans Saints

The Saints have been inconsistent since Derek Carr took over the starting quarterback role. However, there's a new dawn for the team, with Kellen Moore being appointed as the new head coach.

With Rodgers available in the offseason, New Orleans could make a strong push for the player. The signal-caller can even share the load with Carr and offer him some invaluable counsel to improve his game.

#5. New England Patriots

The Patriots have never been the same since Tom Brady's departure in 2020. While there is hope that New England could bring in some top talents from the draft, the team still needs a star quarterback to lead the offense.

If Aaron Rodgers still has some gas in his tank, he could potentially script an incredible story to lead New England in the 2025 season. While it could be strange to see Rodgers donning the Patriots' colors, the franchise wouldn't mind it if he brings them glory.

