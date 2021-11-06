 "Don't give a sh*t about either" - Aaron Rodgers says he doesn't care what the left or right have to say about his vaccination status

Aaron Rodgers' vaccination status has become a major subject this week after the Green Bay Packers quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 and it was revealed that he did not take any vaccines, contrary to what was previously thought.

Rodgers made his first public appearance today on "The Pat McAfee Show" to talk about the positive test, his stance about vaccines and what he's feeling after contracting COVID-19. His public remarks somehow created even more controversy than the he had this week with statements that appear to have been misleading.

Rodgers says he doesn't care about politics

Rodgers didn't publicly say he's an anti-vaxxer. He wanted to make it clear, however, that his stance by not taking the jab had nothing to do with politics, and all he wanted was for people to be free to make choices about their bodies:

The right is going to champion me, the left is going to cancel me. I don't give a s*** about either of them. Politics is a total sham. I'm not going on Fox News just like I'm not going to go on CNN. The only desire I have is to empower people to take autonomy over their body"

While Rodgers was talking about what he was using to treat COVID-19, he mentioned something that Joe Ragan, his celebrity friend who's not a medical doctor, told him to do, which is to take Ivermectin, a drug that the FDA has already released a public statement about not using for COVID-19 treatment or prevention.

"Why do people hate Ivermectin? Not just because Trump championed it, but because it's a cheap generic, and you can't make any money off of it"

Computer Cowboy @benbbaldwin "For me, it involved a lot of study in the offseason"



Aaron Rodgers confirms that he did his own research "For me, it involved a lot of study in the offseason"Aaron Rodgers confirms that he did his own research

Rodgers' public statements used a lot of unconfirmed theories about COVID-19 using the 'personal choice' card, such as other unvaccinated quarterbacks (Kirk Cousins, Carson Wentz). However, a guy with his platform speaking this kind of nonsense has an effect on millions of people, which is unfortunate.

Vaccines and protections are the best way for all of us to return to a normal life in a safe environment, without having to put our health at risk by stepping out of our houses.

Computer Cowboy @benbbaldwin Here is one more, with video.



Aaron Rodgers comparing himself to MLK: Here is one more, with video.Aaron Rodgers comparing himself to MLK: https://t.co/ucT9tezgU9

Rodgers' appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" raised more questions than answered after Wednesday's revelations about his vaccine status. The Packers quarterback sparked some outrage, and with reason.

Edited by LeRon Haire