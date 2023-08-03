Aaron Rodgers Madden 24 rating: What overall is Jets QB in game’s latest edition?

For the first time in his career, Madden 24 will list Aaron Rodgers as a New York Jets quarterback. It is a new era for the franchise and the quarterback. Each has a Super Bowl drought going back many years and both want to add a second ring. There is a shared belief among them that it is possible.

However, there is much that the quarterback needs to prove after the disappointment last season. He was affected by injuries and saw his form dip. He threw 12 interceptions and 26 touchdowns, which were some of the worst figures he has ever put up in his career. The Green Bay Packers finished with a 8-9 record and missed out on the playoffs after losing at home to the Detroit Lions in the final regular season weekend.

His uneven form last year has also affected Aaron Rodgers' Madden 24 rating. We look into the details below.

Aaron Rodgers' Madden 24 Rating

Aaron Rodgers has an overall rating of 86 on Madden 24. It seems a bit high based on his statistics based only on last season, but it also points to his consistent greatness that bumps up the score.

For context, Aaron Rodgers threw less than 4,000 yards and had a passer rating of 91.1. Kirk Coursins, playing with the Minnesota Vikings in the same division, had more than 4,500 yards and a passer rating of 92.5. Yet, his Madden 24 rating is just 84, which is lower than that of the former Green Bay Packers quarterback.

His rating puts him among the top 10 quarterbacks in the league. Much of his score has, one assumes, residual input from previous seasons. He had a 96 rating in Madden 22 and 23, following on from back-to-back MVP-winning seasons. The top 10 quarterbacks in Madden 24 are:

Patrick Mahomes - 99 Joe Burrow - 95 Josh Allen - 94 Lamar Jackson - 91 Jalen Hurts - 88 Justin Herbert - 87 Dak Prescott - 87 Aaron Rodgers - 86 Kirk Cousins - 84 Tua Tagovailoa - 83

Interestingly enough, the last time he was in below 90 in rating, Aaron Rodgers was coming out of the 2019 season, where he threw just 26 touchdowns. He had an 89 rating then in Madden 21 and followed that up with two stellar seasons. The Jets will be hoping for a repeat of that sequence for the coming two years as well, after he signed with a revised contract of $75 million for the duration with them.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero



Rodgers had nearly $110M guaranteed remaining on his old deal in GB. He’s taking less for a shot at a ring (or two) in New York. The #Jets signed four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract through the 2024 season, per NFL salary data.Rodgers had nearly $110M guaranteed remaining on his old deal in GB. He’s taking less for a shot at a ring (or two) in New York. pic.twitter.com/FI6rmtgmAO

The New York Jets among the favorites to win the Super Bowl

If Aaron Rodgers can perform similar to the levels he performed in his MVP seasons, there is a good chance that the New York Jets will be among the Super Bowl favorites. They had a great defense last season and that has stayed in place.

The issue was with their offense. They have kept Garrett Wilson, who was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, despite playing with four different quarterbacks. They have brought in Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator, who also paired up with the quarterback in his MVP-winning seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb are two other familiar faces joining from up North.

They have the team to be competitive. They face an extremely difficult schedule and if they get to the playoffs, they have to get past all the other AFC teams. If one looks at the top 10 quarterbacks in Madden24 given above, seven of them are AFC quarterbacks, showing the strength of those teams.

FarleyBets @FarleyBets



Let’s start with the brutal first 6 games of their schedule—



vs. BUF

@ DAL

vs. NE

vs. KC

@ DEN

vs. PHI



And how does the… Hearing a lot of smart people predicting an AFC East win and playoff run for the Jets. It’s probably just clickbait, but I’ll play Debby Downer as usual.Let’s start with the brutal first 6 games of their schedule—vs. BUF@ DALvs. NEvs. KC@ DENvs. PHIAnd how does the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

It will be tough but getting a future Hall-of-Famer like Aaron Rodgers can certainly get them closer to the ultimate prize than they have been in a long time.