Kirk Cousins Madden 24 rating: What overall is Vikings QB?

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is coming off arguably the best season of his NFL career. The 34-year-old quarterback led his team to a division title but unfortunately failed to win a playoff game.

As a result, the Vikings' season concluded in a disappointing manner, but there were many positives to take away from it. Cousins is in a favorable situation and will likely perform well during the upcoming season.

Next year, he will be a free agent, and if the Vikings QB wants another big contract in the NFL, he must demonstrate that he can consistently perform well in big games. Here we will talk about his Madden 24 rating.

Kirk Cousins Madden 24 rating

In the latest version of Madden, Kirk Cousins has an overall rating of 84. This rating is ideal for him, as his performances from the previous season fell within this range. Next season, he could get an even higher if he gets a little more consistent.

In 17 games last season for the Minnesota Vikings, Cousins had a passer rating of 92.5 with 4,547 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

Here is the list of the top 10 quarterbacks in Madden 24:

Patrick Mahomes Joe Burrow Josh Allen Lamar Jackson Jalen Hurts Justin Herbert Dak Prescott Aaron Rodgers Kirk Cousins Tua Tagovailoa

Vikings are no longer the favorites to win NFC North

Despite their success last season, the Minnesota Vikings are not favored to win the NFC North. Instead, the Detroit Lions are projected to come out as division winners as they addressed their roster needs in the offseason.

In comparison, the Vikings lost some key players like Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, and Za'Darius Smith in the offseason, and it will be interesting to see if young players will step up.

With Kirk Cousins as their quarterback, the Vikings are likely to make the playoffs, and can very well win their division as well, since all the teams in their division have their own weaknesses.

