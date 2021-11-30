"Aaron Rodgers is the MVP" - NFL reporter declares his choice for 2021 NFL MVP Award

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have come a long way from their 38-3 opening day debacle loss to the New Orleans Saints. In that game, Rodgers threw two interceptions with no touchdowns.

Since then, Rodgers has led the Packers to a 9-2 record and has thrown for 23 touchdowns and only two interceptions. The Packers' star quarterback has rounded out into his usual MVP form, and at least one NFL reporter has taken notice.

Longtime NFL reporter and host of ESPN's morning sports talk show "Get Up," Mike Greenberg, affectionately known as "Greeny," has made his stance clear as to who the NFL MVP is.

In just a simple statement during a recent episode of "Get Up," Greeny made this declaration:

"Right now, Aaron Rodgers is the MVP of the league."

Greenberg made the statement after his show aired a rather difficult pass that floated over the extended hands of a Los Angeles Rams defender and into the hands of Rodgers' receiver, Randall Cobb.

Rodgers would go on to lead the Packers to a 36-28 victory over the Rams and take them one step closer to the conference-leading Arizona Cardinals.

Can Aaron Rodgers and the Packers catch up with the Cardinals?

The simple answer here is yes. The Packers sit with a 9-3 record, while the Cardinals have a 9-2 record. However, the Packers own a tiebreaker over the Cardinals thanks to Green Bay's Week 8 victory over Arizona.

Similar to the Packers, the Cardinals have been hit hard by the injury bug. Starting quarterback and NFL MVP candidate Kyler Murray has missed several games with an ankle injury.

Not to be outdone, star Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins has also missed games with a nagging injury to his hamstring. The team was already playing without key free agent acquisition J.J. Watt, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury — in an ironic twist of fate — against the Houston Texans.

Watt was a member of the Texans for the first 10 seasons of his Hall of Fame career.

As for Rodgers and the Packers, their trek to overtake the Cardinals for the top spot in the NFC begins after their bye week with a Week 14 matchup against division rivals the Chicago Bears. Rodgers has a fractured toe, but it has recently been reported that the quarterback will not have surgery during the bye week and will opt for the toe to heal on its own.

