"Surgery a very real option" - NFL insider reveals Aaron Rodgers could go under the knife for toe injury

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers should be feeling good about themselves right now. The team sits atop the NFC North division and is currently second in the NFC with a record of 9-3.

Despite players finding themselves in and out of the lineup for various reasons this season, the team has found a way to remain more than relevant in the NFC playoff conversation.

Aaron Rodgers himself has missed a game due to testing positive and may now be in 'jeopardy' of missing another game with a fractured toe that has admittedly given the star quarterback a lot of pain.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @GMFB: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will have tests on his broken toe today, but it sounds like surgery is a very real option. He shouldn’t miss time, regardless. From @GMFB: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will have tests on his broken toe today, but it sounds like surgery is a very real option. He shouldn’t miss time, regardless. https://t.co/S7q4jZz8Ig

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Rodgers will have tests performed today on the toe to determine whether or not surgery is needed.

Here is what Rapoport had to say:

"Rodgers is now going to have some more tests today, and he has mentioned a couple of times the possibility of surgery. Usually at this point when you mention the possibility of surgery, it sounds more like the likelihood of surgery.

"If Aaron Rodgers’ tests go well today and he decides to have surgery, the plan is, of course, as he mentioned: fix that little baby toe that is broken, not miss any time, heal up in the bye week, get back for that Sunday night game against the Bears and be fine. That is the goal for this bye."

The silver lining for Rodgers is that the Packers are now in the midst of their bye week. If he elects to have surgery, he will have enough time to recover before he faces his favorite team, the Chicago Bears.

For all of the publicity Rodgers has received surrounding his toes, whether positive or negative, he has kept a sense of humor about it all, including updating his Twitter profile to include a picture of his toes.

What's next for Rodgers and the Packers?

With a record of 9-3, Rodgers and the Packers are looking to gain ground on the 9-2 Arizona Cardinals, the current leaders in the NFC playoff race. If this past Sunday was any indication, then the Packers are primed and ready for a visit to the NFC Championship game.

Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams was billed as a possible NFC championship preview. However, Rodgers and the Packers sent a strong message by defeating the Rams by a score of 36-28.

In actuality, the game was not as close as the score would indicate. Despite the fractured toe, Rodgers was able to throw two touchdown passes and run for another.

The defense was able to create timely turnovers, including a pick-six against Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

After the bye week, the Packers will face off against the Chicago Bears in Week 14.

Edited by Piyush Bisht