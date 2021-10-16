"It's just not going to happen" - Aaron Rodgers names one NFL team he'll never play for

Aaron Rodgers spoke ahead of a Week 6 game against the Bears by saying he would never join the Bears. Rodgers is all set to leave the Packers after the 2021-22 season, and some members of the NFL world have perused a possible Rodgers move to Chicago.

Rodgers' mentor and Hall of Famer Brett Favre left the Packers and joined divisional rivals, the Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers aired his frustrations in a dramatic press conference in the preseason and it was clear that he was fed up with the Packers' hierarchy.

The one team Aaron Rodgers will not play for

Could a vengeful Rodgers move to the Windy City? The great quarterback offered his opinion during a press conference:

"No, no, It's just not going to happen, man."

Rodgers continued to discuss the rivalry and his feelings towards the Bears and the city of Chicago:

"It's been battles. Still, a rivalry, though, Been some fun ones over the years. They aren't extremely happy with me, not very cordial most of the time, but I respect that. It's a great sports town. I've always enjoyed the city, enjoyed the fans, even though they haven't really enjoyed me. It's fine. I get it."

Rodgers' record against the Bears is extraordinary. Rodgers' Packers are 21-5 against the Chicago Bears, with the most significant victory in the NFC Championship game in 2010-11.

If Rodgers gets his wish and moves on from the Packers, it could be one of his last visits to historic Soldier Field.

The Packers are currently 4-1 after a wild overtime win over the Bengals.

And what about the Bears?

The Bears, meanwhile, are starting to build momentum. Consecutive wins have provided them a chance despite a challenging start.

Justin Fields is beginning to develop, and the Bears will relish the game against their great rivals.

Everyone in the NFL world is keenly watching Fields' development in Chicago. If the youngster flames out, don't expect number 12 to ride to the rescue. Moreover, this chatter is all noise for Rodgers and the Packers.

Also Read

The Bears vs. Packers is the oldest and greatest rivalry in the NFL. The Packers are in pole position to seal another NFC North crown, and Aaron Rodgers is determined to drive them there. The only thing on Rodgers' mind will be victory in the Windy City and improving to 5-1.

Edited by LeRon Haire