"We had a real heart to heart" - How Aaron Rodgers and Packers linesman Lucas Patrick bonded over pancakes

Aaron Rodgers has been a staple in the locker room for the Green Bay Packers since being drafted in the 2005 NFL Draft. He has endured the end of the Brett Favre-era as well as the Mike McCarthy era.

There is, however, another staple of the Green Bay Packers organization that is not well known and that's the Thursday morning pancake tradition. Adam Korzun, the Packers' director of performance nutrition, began the tradition some years ago.

As time has passed, Rodgers has found a pancake partner to sit with and discuss everything on as well as off the field.

Aaron Rodgers and Lucas Patrick have forged a bond...over pancakes

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Lucas Patrick has not been around the Packers locker room as long as Rodgers (he was drafted by the Packers in the 2016 NFL Draft) but he has been around long enough to become Aaron Rodgers' trusted pancake partner on Thursdays.

The two have forged a bond, but not just over pancakes. They talk about things on the field as well as off the field.

According to Rodgers, the lineman has earned his respect.

"I'm really proud of Lucas. We sat down a couple Thursdays ago, had a real heart to heart. I love the kid. I have a lot of trust in him, a lot of respect for the way he goes about his business. He's a pros pro. There's not much else you can say. I thought he handled things really well."

It's not just a one-sided affair. Here is what Patrick had to say about the relationship between himself and Rodgers:

"Sometimes, he talks most of the time. Sometimes, I talk most of the time. It's just a good time to plug into a good person. I think that's the best thing to say about him and who he's been to me --- and I'd probably say (to) a majority of everyone who's come through this locker room. He's willing to open up and give as well as you're willing to give back. I'm very appreciative of our time every Thursday."

It's safe to say that Patrick has a confidant in number twelve in Green Bay...and to think it all began over Thursday's pancake breakfast.

