"Aaron Rodgers has to be better than he was yesterday" - NFL analyst believes Packers QB needs to pick up his game fast

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers defeated the New England Patriots by a score of 27 -24 in overtime in Week Four at Lambeau Field. While the four-time MVP played well in the win, one NFL analyst commented that he needed to pick up the pace. On ESPN's morning show "Get Up," Ryan Clark said the 38-year-old quarterback has to pick up the game faster offensively for the Packers:

"Absolutely not great right now, but they can be great on any given day because the dude playing quarterback Aaron Rodgers has to be better than he was yesterday. When you look back at last week in the way that Aaron Rodgers played ball. That's how he needs to play right now when I believe Dan [Orlovsky] said he played perfect, and that's what he needs to do."

Clark added how rookie wide receiver Christian Watson played in Sunday's game against New England:

"But when you look at the way some of these young dudes step up, we see [Christian] Watson is just getting the ball in his hands. We see the speed."

The ESPN analyst concluded his point by noting the play of another rookie wideout, Romeo Doubs, and how Green Bay is finding creative ways on offense:

"Doubs is becoming a receiver that can not only run the deep ball but he's also been a guy who can catch and run. You look late in that game. They were just getting the football out to him and run situations in the four-minute offense, and he was plowing into defenders. And so they're finding different ways on the outside to make offense happen."

Rodgers and this offense so far in 2022

Green Bay Packers WR Christian Watson scores TD in Week Four win over the Patriots

Currently, Rodgers and the Green Bay offense are sixth in the NFL in total yards but are 22nd in points per game. Also, to Clark's point, they are struggling to score when they have the ball as the Packers are 29th in the NFL in percentage of drives ending in an offensive score (28.3 percent).

Nonetheless, they're 3-1 and are tied atop the NFC North with the Minnesota Vikings. Despite Rodgers and his comments on his young receiving core early on, it seems he's getting more comfortable with them. We'll see if the offense can get better after four games into the season.

