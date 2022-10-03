Who won the Patriots vs Packers last night?

Tensions flared as the New England Patriots headed into overtime against the Green Bay Packers.

Tom Brady may reside in a different city these days, but the rivalry between quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Bill Belichick is still alive and well. The two proved it when they spoke about each other last week prior to their meeting on the field.

With that in mind, it isn't surprising that this match was one of the most anticipated Week 4 contests. Luckily for viewers, the game was everything it was hyped up to be and even more.

After four quarters and a few additional minutes in overtime, the Green Bay Packers claimed victory on their own turf over New England.

Mac Jones being out for the Patriots meant backup quarterback Brian Hoyer had the keys to the offense after being named the starter. Six passing attempts later, Jones' replacement would exit the ball game with an injury of his own, leaving third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe to take over.

Zappe, drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, spent his NFL debut squaring off against future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The rookie also gave Rodgers a run for his money. With 99 yards and a touchdown on 10-for-15-passing, Zappe forced the game into overtime.

Boston Diehards @Boston_Diehards ZAPPE FIRST CAREER TOUCHDOWN AND PARKER FIRST TD WITH THE PATRIOTS!!! ZAPPE FIRST CAREER TOUCHDOWN AND PARKER FIRST TD WITH THE PATRIOTS!!! https://t.co/rzDhkZTcf5

Aaron Rodgers leads the Packers to their third win in three weeks following win against Patriots

New England Patriots v Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers

The reigning back-to-back MVP was as vintage as it gets - after his forgettable first half, that is.

Throughout the first two quarters, Rodgers totalled 44 passing yards, completing 4/11 passes. With a pick-six thrown before time expired in the first half, the veteran quarterback went into the locker room with a quarterback rating of 11.2.

The second half was much different though.

In the latter half of the contest, Green Bay's man under center tallied 207 yards on 17-for-24 passing. Rodgers also threw two touchdowns, making sure the Patriots defense didn't come away with another interception.

The 38-year-old even managed to write his name in the NFL history books as he became the fifth quarterback to reach 500 passing touchdowns.

Rodgers' performance down the stretch meant the Packers got to celebrate their third win in three weeks. The team will look to extend that to four wins as the New York Giants come to town next week.

