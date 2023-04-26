Aaron Rodgers recently had his introductory press conference with the New York Jets. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback was asked a lot of things that included why he decided to join the Jets.

Rodgers claimed that the team is in a good position to make a run, and at this age, he wants to win another Super Bowl. The four-time NFL MVP was also asked what he thinks of the Jets' playoff drought, which is the longest of any major sport in North America.

Here's what Rodgers said about the challenge ahead for him in New York:

"That's exciting. Jets have an incredible, passionate fan base, I saw that last year at Lambeau. I think that's an exciting draw to this, as well as being a part of something special."

"I grew up watching old VHS tapes of of the Super Bowls. And so obviously, I know about… Broadway Joe, been a while since then. I noticed walking in this morning that Super Bowl III trophy looking a little lonely."

Now that Rodgers is their quarterback, the New York Jets are expected to make the playoffs, but the task will be tough. The AFC is stacked, and the AFC East division itself will be very tough to compete in.

Hopefully, the new Jets quarterback will be able to figure things out for his new team as he now has better players around him.

Aaron Rodgers would want to prove his critics wrong

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Many think that the Jets made the wrong move in acquiring Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers since he was very old and didn't play well last season. This could end up motivating Rodgers, and he would love to shut all his critics up next season.

The Jets have a better roster than the Packers, and Rodgers can elevate them to the next level. There is no denying that Rodgers will be under pressure throughout his tenure in New York, but that could bring the best out of him.

