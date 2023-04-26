Aaron Rodgers was recently traded to the New York Jets as the long-awaited move finally went through. The Green Bay Packers will be happy with the haul that they got in return for Rodgers, and will now look to work with Jordan Love.

Rodgers, during his introductory press conference, was asked what prompted him to join the New York Jets. The former Packers quarterback credited the team that they built and also the result that the Jets got last season against the Packers.

Here's what Rodgers said:

"They smoked us last year." He said, “I’m an old guy, so I want to be a part of a team that can win at all. I believe this is a place where we can get that done.”

Aaron Rodgers also credited the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as a critical factor in what led made the New York Jets attractive to him. Rodgers also spoke highly of Robert Saleh and hopes that he can bring success to the franchise.

The Jets haven't had a quarterback like Rodgers since Joe Namath, and the expectations are set quite high for the four-time NFL MVP. He has no bad feelings towards the Green Bay Packers and also claimed that he is not upset that the Packers decided to move on from him.

City of New York expects a Super Bowl from Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has only won one Super Bowl in his career, and now has the opportunity to add another one to his resume. The Jets have a stacked roster, and the city of New York wants to see Rodgers lead them to a Super Bowl.

The road ahead won't be easy for Rodgers, but he is the ideal man for the job. Last season, the Jets showed a lot of promise but were held back by their quarterbacks, hopefully, they will be able to make some noise next season.

The former Packers quarterback didn't have his best of the season last year, but on a new roster with better weapons, he can certainly discover his MVP form.

