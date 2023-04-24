Aaron Rodgers has finally been traded to the New York Jets. After months of speculation and negotiations, the four-time NFL MVP is finally off to New York.

As per Adam Schefter, the Jets traded away this year's pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-round pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-round pick to get Rodgers along with pick No. 15 of this year's draft and also a 2023 5th-round pick.

Here's how social media reacted to it:

YoJonB ∞ @YoJonB @AdamSchefter @wojespn This is great for the jets. Getting a young franchise quarterback you can build around for the next ten years! @AdamSchefter @wojespn This is great for the jets. Getting a young franchise quarterback you can build around for the next ten years!

Knicks Memes @KnicksMemes @AdamSchefter Zach Wilson after the Aaron Rodgers trade watching every single one of his Jets teammates celebrate him losing his job on Twitter: @AdamSchefter Zach Wilson after the Aaron Rodgers trade watching every single one of his Jets teammates celebrate him losing his job on Twitter: https://t.co/Jn8XDBNdpy

The majority of fans think that the New York Jets won the trade as they didn't necessarily lose a first-round pick this year, and that is a massive thing for them.

They can now surround Rodgers with more talent, and will be Super Bowl contenders this year. The pressure will now be on both Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love, as all eyes will be on them leading their respective teams.

The Green Bay Packers need to draft well in order to help Love, or else the fans are going to turn against him if results don't go their way.

Aaron Rodgers needs to win another Super Bowl

Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the NFL yet he has won only one Super Bowl in his career. There has been an ongoing debate about the Packers not surrounding him with a good team, but that will no longer be the case in New York.

Rodgers now has a stacked team around him on both fronts, and he needs to win a Super Bowl for the Jets. If he manages to win a Super Bowl at this stage of his career, it will be massive and will further amplifyhis legacy.

Last season, Rodgers didn't play up to his standards but he still believes he can play at an elite level. He will be under pressure, but hopefully, the four-time NFL MVP will be able to treat Jets fans with good football, which they have been lacking for many years.

