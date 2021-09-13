Aaron Rodgers is the reason why Broncos didn't pick Justin Fields or Mac Jones

Aaron Rodgers was rumored to have wanted out of playing for the Green Bay Packers as soon as this season. The offseason was chock full of drama that Rodgers simply ignored until it was time to address, ultimately leading to the Packers organization in fact working with Rodgers on his eventual exit.

Rodgers will now be allowed to walk away from the Green Bay Packers after general manager Brian Gutekunst offered a stipulation in Rodgers restructured contract that will allow him to sign with another team.

How much are the Denver Broncos willing to offer for Rodgers?

Teddy Bridgwater is certainly not the answer for the Denver Broncos. He is currently playing on a one-year deal and Drew Lock also doesn't seem to be the favorite to land the starting job next season.

Broncos could make substantial trade offer for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season (per @RapSheet)https://t.co/IRyztRRuBY pic.twitter.com/nMPfDxaj8P — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 12, 2021

The Broncos have built a very good young team and could use the twilight years of Rodgers' career to land a championship before he retires.

The Broncos are currently sitting at #3 with current cap money at 18 million dollars. The Broncos are also projected to remain in the top 5 for cap space heading into the 2022 season. There's no reason to think that adding Rodgers would break their bank, with so much capital,

The Broncos also have 7 picks in the 2022 draft, meaning they can make some noise by acquiring even more talent in the draft, coupled with being able to afford some high-level free agents.

Rodgers could come over with a very talented core offense at his disposal. Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, Noah Fant, and Melvin Gordon.

The jury is still out on young QBs Justin Fields and Mac Jones, so holding off from drafting them for a more than proven veteran in Rodgers could be the smartest route the Broncos could take. Something similar happened with trading for Peyton Manning.

From @NFLGameDay: Things are going well for the #Packers and Aaron Rodgers. Same for the #Seahawks and QB Russell Wilson. But it's clear both situations could go either way during a crucial 2021. pic.twitter.com/MFnMvSy7dN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2021

The Broncos could very well be staring down a similar situation to how Manning brought in a Super Bowl win. Rodgers would instantly make the Broncos a playoff-heavy favorite, if not an immediate Super Bowl contender.

The AFC West is still a bit stacked with the Kansas City Chiefs sitting at the #1 spot, but a wildcard spot could easily be attained with Rodgers at the helm. Rodgers and the Broncos seem to be the perfect match, and it would be exciting to see what Rodgers can do to shake up the entire AFC.

