What is Aaron Rodgers' record against the Detroit Lions?

Aaron Rodgers might be a current controversial figure in the media. But Rodgers is also known for being arguably the most talented quarterback of his generation.

Throughout his 14 years as the Green Bay Packers starter, we've seen that on display against the Detroit Lions more than any other team.

In Week 18, the Packers will face the Lions for the second time this season. The Packers have already clinched the NFC's top seed and will be receiving a bye week in the wild-card round.

Rodgers will still start against the Lions for the 24th time in his career and look to roll into the postseason with momentum on his side.

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood

Sounds like a collaborative choice being made here. Asked Matt LaFleur why #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers needs to play vs. Lions. He does not agree with the premise: "I don't think he necessarily needs to play. I think he wants to play and keep the momentum going."

Aaron Rodgers' record against the Lions will blow your mind

In 23 games against his NFC North rival, Aaron Rodgers has won 18 times. That's good for a win percentage of .783, which is the second-highest amongst his divisional rivals.

He only has a higher win percentage in his division against the Chicago Bears.

Rodgers has always showcased his massive arm talent when facing the Lions. He's thrown 50 touchdowns for a staggering 5,917 yards.

His tendency not to turn the ball over is evident in the rivalry, as he's thrown just eight interceptions.

If that wasn't mind-boggling enough, he has a quarterback rating of 108.1 in his 23 games. The first time they faced off in the 2021 season, the Packers began a dominant run they've never looked back from.

Rodgers threw four touchdowns while completing 81 percent of his passes. The Lions were outmatched in every aspect and lost 35-17.

Given how well Rodgers has played this season, there's little reason to doubt his dominant trend will continue. Rodgers has been an MVP frontrunner this season as he's been arguably the best quarterback in the NFL alongside Tom Brady.

It's been easy to overlook Rodgers' on-the-field talent this year with the off-the-field dramas that have encompassed him. He recently fired shots at MVP voter Hub Arkush, who claimed he wouldn't vote for Rodgers due to his off-the-field distractions.

Despite the mounting controversies, the Packers are poised to be the biggest threat in the NFC playoffs. They've won 13 games for the third consecutive season under Matt LeFleur.

Against the Lions, the Packers will look to make a statement. No one wants to draw Rodgers and the Packers in Green Bay in the playoff gauntlet.

