Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 18

The Green Bay Packers have locked up the NFC with time to spare. In their season finale, they will face the Detroit Lions. The Lions are attempting to get a pyrrhic victory to put a positive final touch on what has been an otherwise painful season. The Packers are the clear favorites in the contest, but the Lions have already beaten one NFC powerhouse this season, namely the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15.

Of course, to do this, the Lions will need to be fully healthy. Meanwhile, the Packers will also need to stay in great shape throughout the game to have their best chance in the playoffs. However, if they opt to sit everyone, they run the risk of showing up to the postseason rusty, following their bye week.

Here's a look at the injury report and starting lineup for each team, according to CBS Sports.

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions injury report

Green Bay Packers injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Randall Cobb WR Groin Out Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder Out Billy Turner OT Illness Out Aaron Jones RB Knee Questionable David Bakhtiari OT Knee - ACL Questionable Za'Darius Smith OLB Back Out Whitney Mercilus DE Biceps Out Robert Tonyan TE Knee - ACL Out

The Packers will be down plenty of pieces against the Lions on Sunday, but it isn't all doom and gloom.

Jaire Alexander is out for the game, but many expect him to be ready for the playoffs. Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari are both nursing knee issues and are listed as questionable to play. Meanwhile, long-time holdouts Za'Darius Smith and Robert Tonyan will miss yet another contest in addition to Whitney Mercilus.

Detroit Lions injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Josh Reynolds WR Thigh Questionable Michael Brockers DE Neck Questionable Taylor Decker OT Illness Out Penei Sewell OT Illness Out Jared Goff QB Knee Questionable Trey Flowers OLB Knee Out Quintez Cephus WR Collarbone Out Alex Anzalone ILB Shoulder Out TJ Hockenson TE Thumb Out Frank Ragnow C Toe Out

The Lions are essentially an NFL clinic, with an injury list that includes a quarterback, a tight end, a wide receiver, a defensive end and three offensive linemen. No position group appears to be completely healthy going into this game.

Jared Goff is listed as questionable with a knee injury. His two former Rams teammates, Josh Reynolds and Michael Brockers, are also dealing with injuries that have also seen them be put down as questionable. TJ Hockenson is out as is Frank Ragnow, Penei Sewell, and Taylor Decker.

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions starting lineup

Green Bay Packers

QB - Aaron Rodgers | RB - Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon | WR - Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling | TE - Josiah Deguara | OL - David Bakhtiari, Jon Runyan, Lucas Patrick, Royce Newman, Dennis Kelly

DL - Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Jack Heflin | LB - Preston Smith, De'Vondre Campbell, Krys Barnes, Rashan Gary | CB - Eric Stokes, Rasul Douglas, Kevin King | S - Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage | K - Mason Crosby | P - Corey Bojorquez

Detroit Lions

QB - Jared Goff | RB - D'Andre Swift | WR - Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond | TE - Brock Wright | OL - Tommy Kraemer, Evan Brown, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Matt Nelson, Jonah Jackson

Also Read Article Continues below

DL - Michael Brockers, Alim McNeill, Nick Williams | LB - Julian Okwara, Anthony Pittman, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Charles Harris | CB - Ifeatu Melifonwu, Will Harris, Bobby Price | S - Dean Marlowe, Tracy Walker III | K - Riley Patterson | P - Jack Fox

Edited by David Nyland