Is Aaron Rodgers in contact with his father and brother? A look at Packers QB's estranged family life

Aaron Rodgers, one of the best quarterbacks in the league, has been a mainstay in the NFL and the face of the Green Bay Packers for nearly two decades. Often in the limelight, Rodgers has carefully kept his private life out of the spotlight. The Packers quarterback understandably keeps certain things confidential. And regardless, the public scrutinizes what few nuggets do come out of it.

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly still not talking to his parents

Even though Rodgers publicly offers no reason for the estrangement from his family, the chasm continues to persist to this day between Rodgers and his parents, who live in Chico, CA, where Rodgers grew up. Ed and Darla Rodgers, along with his brothers Jordan and Luke, have not had contact with Aaron Rodgers for a long time, according to a comprehensive ESPN profile on the Packers quarterback.

Coop @ClownPopper We got Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers vs. Howard Stern and Neil Young. Not exactly a nail biter. We got Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers vs. Howard Stern and Neil Young. Not exactly a nail biter.

Whether or not Rodgers intended to be the face of the COVID vaccine denialist movement, his father reportedly shares the same sentiments about the vaccine and mandates. This shared skepticism, however, is not enough to shorten the longstanding family chasm.

Despite the private family issues, Rodgers’ father, Ed, did express support for his son in a tweet regarding the Packers quarterback’s vaccination status.

"A young man is acquitted rightfully so for defending his life and the left goes crazy, a lifelong criminal plows into five innocent people kills them and send children to the hospital iand you don’t hear a peep out of the weird liberals. Quite the hypocrisy," Ed Rodgers wrote on Twitter in November last year.

Ed Rodgers @edrodgersdc A young man is acquitted rightfully so for defending his life and the left goes crazy, a lifelong criminal plows into five innocent people kills them and send children to the hospital iand you don’t hear a peep out of the weird liberals. Quite the hypocrisy. A young man is acquitted rightfully so for defending his life and the left goes crazy, a lifelong criminal plows into five innocent people kills them and send children to the hospital iand you don’t hear a peep out of the weird liberals. Quite the hypocrisy.

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly in contact with his brother Jordan

For the Rodgers family and their star NFL quarterback son, there is some hope of reconciliation between two of the brothers. According to People magazine, Aaron and his brother Jordan Rodgers have initiated some contact even if the two appear to be far from any sort of significant reconciliation. Jordan Rodgers is a college football color commentator for ESPN. He also played quarterback at Vanderbilt University.

Perhaps the biggest smoking gun of the Rodgers family rift became public when Jordan Rodgers was on the reality TV show “The Bachelor” in 2016. He took his now-fiancee JoJo Fletcher to Chico, CA to meet the family, and Aaron Rodgers was not present.

Also Read Article Continues below

As it stands, the Green Bay quarterback enters the 2022 offseason with many questions regarding whether he will retire, return to the Packers, or seek a trade elsewhere. For the surefire Hall-of-Famer, the end of an illustrious career is closing in, and perhaps that perspective might help mend fences for the Rodgers family overall.

Edited by Piyush Bisht