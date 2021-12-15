Aaron Rodgers provides a cryptic answer when asked about his future with Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday afternoon. Some of the biggest news regarding Rodgers, his career and his health have all been made public on the show, making it a must-watch every week to see what new details emerge about the reigning NFL MVP.

On this week's episode, Rodgers spoke a little about the Packers' win over division rival the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

With Rodgers' future in the National Football League uncertain after the 2021 season, Pat McAfee asked him about his future with the Green Bay Packers.

Aaron Rodgers said:

"It's gonna be one of the questions for sure. Moving forward, as we get later on in the season, I understand that. And I got a question after the game, if it was the last time playing against the Bears and I haven't thought about that a whole lot."

He then reiterated the fact that he hasn't thought about his NFL future after this season and is currently focused on playing out the rest of this season as well as leading his top-seeded Packers team as they head down the stretch.

"I really haven't... But at some point, there will be obviously time to reflect on that and think about the season. But I think that's weeks and weeks and weeks away."

Aaron Rodgers gives cryptic answer about his future with Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was a holdout throughout the team's offseason workouts. He eventually arrived at training camp this past summer after renegotiating his contract and essentially agreeing that this would be the last season that he was the quarterback for the Packers.

Rodgers was said to be upset that the Packers didn't inform him about past draft picks or even help him and the offense by drafting and acquiring key pieces.

When asked whether he enjoyed being a Green Bay Packers player, Rodgers' answer wasn't exactly convincing. But he did make a point of mentioning his love for the game of football:

"I love playing ball."

Aaron Rodgers says he enjoys 'playing ball' and not necessarily playing for the Green Bay Packers. Which is sure to bring up even more speculation about Rodgers' decision-making when it comes to playing next season and beyond.

