"Very unhappy" - Aaron Rodgers didn't expect friends to turn on him following admission on vaccination status

Aaron Rodgers has seen his world flipped upside down once he was ruled out of this past week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19.

The news of the positive COVID-19 test was not the sole reason for the chaos which would follow. Back in August, when Rodgers was asked by a reporter if he was vaccinated, his answer was,

"Yeah, I've been immunized."

In that same session, Rodgers continued to speak on how he does not judge any of his teammates that are not vaccinated. Of course, this led many to believe that was vaccinated when indeed he was not.

What ensued afterwards has been a tumultuous affair of assumptions and criticism, and now, according to a source close to Rodgers, a bit of backstabbing.

Rodgers upset over friends turning on him due to vaccine status

According to an article by People.com, a source reportedly close to the quarterback has said that Rodgers feels "very unhappy" as those he considers friends have turned on him regarding his vaccine status beliefs.

Here is more of what the source had to say on how Rodgers feels about the situation:

"He knew some people would disagree with him. but he didn't know that it would become the s***storm it became. People who he thought were friends are turning on him."

According to the source, Rodgers feels he is being 'crucified' over his remarks on his vaccination status.

Needless to say, Rodgers is likely looking forward to stepping on the field where he can be in an environment that he can control and has controlled since he took over as the Packers' starting quarterback in 2008.

Will Rodgers return for Week 10?

According to NFL protocols on those that are unvaccinated and contract COVID, Rodgers was to stay away from the facility for 10 days and then test negative for two COVID tests in a span of 24 hours apart. This places Rodgers' earliest return on November 13.

This is one day before the Packers' Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Of course, Rodgers must first meet the protocols in order to take the field Sunday.

He is unable to participate in walkthroughs with the team this week. He can, however, participate in virtual team meetings. If Rodgers is unable to go, the Packers will again look to Jordan Love to take the helm at quarterback.

If the last game with Love at quarterback was any indication, it might behoove Rodgers to do what he can to return to the team to remain in competition for the top playoff spot in the NFC.

Edited by Henno van Deventer