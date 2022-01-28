Aaron Rodgers sells his longtime mansion further fueling speculation about trade away from Packers

Aaron Rodgers is a future Hall of Fame quarterback who is often referred to by many as perhaps the best passer the game has ever seen. For all of his accomplishments and awards, the Green Bay Packers' signal-caller saw his name in the news more this season than any other player.

The trend continues with reports that say Rodgers has sold his California mansion. Records indicate that the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home was first purchased in 2009 in San Diego for $2,055,000.

As with most things with Aaron Rodgers, news of selling the house has now fueled speculation that it's likely not the only thing on the move this year.

In his final interview (during the season) with The Pat McAfee Show, the Packers No. 12 had this to say about his future:

“Free agency I don't think is an option," the quarterback said, "but everything is definitely on the table. There are things that seem more plausible or likely which I won’t get into. The most important thing is first the commitment to playing – and going into the offseason and training – and after that it’s conversations with my agent and Brian and looking at the desires of the team and the mindset moving forward and make a decision from there.”

What is the next move for Aaron Rodgers?

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

Despite the many controversies surrounding the Green Bay Packers this season, the team finished with the overall best record in the NFL at 13-4, which was good enough to earn the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

Even with a bye week, the Packers were unable to advance past the Divisional Round of the playoffs after suffering a 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in typical Lambeau Field climate.

Rodgers will now go into the offseason with much speculation about his next move. Much has been made of his desire to have better communication with the front office before the season began.

The friction between Rodgers and the front office was palpable even before the Week 1 kickoff. As the season wore on, the ill feelings seemed to thaw, as evidenced by these words just last week by the Packers quarterback on his relationship with GM Brian Gutekunst:

"That was definitely a special part of the season to see that relationship grow. I think he put together a really nice team, a team that could have won a Super Bowl, and he deserves a lot of credit."

To add more fuel to the fire, Nathaniel Hackett, the now former Green Bay Packers' offensive coordinator, recently accepted a job as the head coach of the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos have been searching for a viable starting quarterback since Peyton Manning retired in 2016. With a revolving door at the position since then, many believe that the Broncos hired Hackett with the intention of luring Rodgers over to the team as well.

With pieces such as Jerry Jeudy, Noah Fant, Courtland Sutton, and Javonte Williams, who could blame them (if that's really the case)?

