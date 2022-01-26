"Everything is on the table" - Aaron Rodgers refuses to rule out retirement or move away from Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is set to be one of the most talked-about athletes over the next two months.

The 38-year-old is taking some time to think about his playing future. During a press conference after the Division Round loss to the San Francisco, he stated that a decision will be made before the NFL free agency period starts on March 16.

Rodgers returned to The Pat McAfee Show for his last guest appearance of the season and, as expected, his playing future was the center of the conversation. The 38-year-old said that all options are on the table, adding that some outcomes are more likely than others.

“Free agency I don't think is an option," the quarterback said, "but everything is definitely on the table. There are things that seem more plausible or likely which I won’t get into. The most important thing is first the commitment to playing – and going into the offseason and training – and after that it’s conversations with my agent and Brian and looking at the desires of the team and the mindset moving forward and make a decision from there.”

Aaron Rodgers' future is still up in the air

Rodgers did state that everything is on the table regarding his playing future, but there is no doubt that he can still play at the highest level.

His last two seasons have been nothing short of sensational. This year, the future Hall of Famer has been nearly untouchable, throwing for 4,115 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

His form does not dictate that he will retire as he is still playing at an elite level, but the three-time NFL MVP's future is still up in the air.

The there are the Packers' salary cap issues. The organization is over $50 million over the cap for next season, and some highly talented players could be moved, with Rodgers potentially being one of them.

Whatever he decides to do, the NFL community is waiting with bated breath to see what his next move is. Returning to the Packers, retiring, or even playing for another team are all possibilities for the reigning NFL MVP. Denver and Pittsburgh are rumored to be teams highly interested in acquiring his services should he choose to move on.

Just exactly what the 38-year-old does with his future is shrouded in mystery, but whatever the decision is, you can bet that it will have the entire NFL world talking.

Edited by Piyush Bisht