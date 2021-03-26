Not too long ago, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers nonchalantly slipped into his MVP acceptance speech that he is engaged.

"It's an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped. Playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career."

His comments startled the NFL world, who were under the impression that the three-time MVP was dating Danica Patrick.

At some point between Danica Patrick and the MVP award, Rodgers not only dated but got engaged to actress Shailene Woodley.

The couple has been private about their relationship, which has been easier since the coronavirus pandemic has limited fans in the stadium. Woodley admitted she has yet to attend one of his games. If the Divergent star were in the stadium, she probably would have raised some brows.

I have been a fan of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for almost as long as I have been a fan of Shailene Woodley (Secret life of an American teenager); the two worlds colliding is surreal.

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's Wedding Predictions

The couple's wedding is expected to be one of the largest celebrity events. If reports are to be believed, the guest list will include top athletes, actresses, and actors.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the duo decides to elope, considering how secretive they have been about their relationship.

Advertisement

If the pair manage to make it down the aisle, it will be a concoction of their activist personalities.

The bride-to-be is more than just a TV/movie star; she is also an environmental activist. Woodley was arrested in 2016 for protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Shailene Woodley arrested during protest against Dakota access pipeline https://t.co/sKQtjT04JP pic.twitter.com/ayFEOwCb5i — People (@people) October 10, 2016

The tandem is expected to be meticulous in decisions surrounding their wedding day, especially their wedding location. Preferably a sustainable wedding venue that will offer privacy in the public eye.

Woodley will pick vendors that center around sustainability. They probably won't have a lavish red carpet wedding; it will focus on being green, reusable and recyclable, anything that can eliminate their carbon footprint.

The couple won't require the traditional wedding gifts but instead turn them into a charity foundation.

In January, Rodgers reportedly donated $500,00 to the Barstool Fund to help the small business struggling amid the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers Says The Barstool Fund "Has A Message Of Hope And Love That Nobody Else Is Offering" And Is Officially Onboard!!! https://t.co/7TFjAoOKZA pic.twitter.com/aMzGQBEAIF — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 10, 2021

The bride has been known to make a splash on the red carpet with her unusual fashionista outfit. Woodley will probably step away from the traditional wedding attire.

All in all, Rodgers and Woodley's wedding will be interesting and a testimony to who they are outside of their prospective roles.