Aaron Rodgers' teammates have enough stories about the New York Jets QB.

One of the best quarterbacks in the league, Rodgers has worked his way up in the NFL. However, along with his on-field prowess, Rodgers is also known for his unique take on things and candid attitude.

As per former teammate DeShone Kizer, Rodgers' first question to him was about the 9/11 attacks and conspiracy theories. Apparently, the 39-year-old asked Kizer about 9/11, and also asked him to look it up later:

"He shut the door, and the first thing that came out of Aaron Rodgers' mouth was 'Do you believe in 9/11?' What, do I believe in 9/11? Yeah, why wouldn't I?"

Kizer added that when Rodgers asked him to look it up, he didn't know where exactly the conversation was headed. After all, this was the first time he met the Super Bowl champion.

"He was like, 'You should read up on that', and then we just start learning up about the playbook, and I was like 'Wow, I don't know where this is going'. What it ended up being was a thought experiment where he wanted me to go back and look into some of the conspiracies around it. We really bonded over that and started sharing some books, and we started talking about some other things. Some history, some business, some finance."

Aaron Rodgers' 2023 offseason: Ayahuasca and the NY Jets trade

Over the last few months, there's been plenty of chatter around Rodgers and his belief in psychedelic Ayahuasca. Apparently, it has helped the QB's spiritual journey immensely.

In fact, it seems to have affected his decision of signing with the Jets.

Spending his career with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers will start as the Jets QB from the 2023 season.

Just like Tom Brady did with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Jets are certainly holding out hopes for a Super Bowl win (or appearance). If Rodgers bounces back into top form, the Jets might be the one to look out for this season.

A photo of Rodgers with multiple former and current teammates. Credit: @thejimmygraham (IG)

That being said, Rodgers seems to be enjoying some downtime. Recently, the QB was seen at the 149th Kentucky Derby with teammates Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.

