In Photos: Aaron Rodgers checks in at Kentucky Derby alongside Jets teammates Allen Lazard and Co

Aaron Rodgers has been making the rounds since being officially traded to the New York Jets last month. He went to Madison Square Garden to watch a playoff game and now he'd heading to horse racing's biggest event. The 39-year-old quarterback was spotted at the Kentucky Derby with some current teammates and some from his 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

The four-time NFL MVP was seen in multiple photos with a group of teammates current and past at Churchill Downs at the event. Both photos include new Jets wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.

A photo of Rodgers with multiple former and current teammates. Credit: @thejimmygraham (IG)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jimmy Graham, a former teammate of Aaron Rodgers for two seasons with the Green Bay Packers, took some individual photos:

Graham with WR Allen Lazard at the Kentucky Derby. Credit: @thejimmygraham (IG)

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz tweeted out the list of former teammates that will be in attendance with Rodgers at the Derby:

Both Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard played with the 10-time Pro Bowler in Green Bay. Cobb spent a decade with Rodgers while Lazard spent five seasons. The pair of wideouts were signed this offseason to give Rodgers with familiar faces on the offense.

Aaron Rodgers stats versus the Jets in his career

The sample size of the Super Bowl MVP quarterback facing the New York Jets is small as he's played in the NFC his entire career with the Packers. Yet, he's faced his new team on four different occasions.

He's thrown for 1,204 yards, six touchdowns, and zero interceptions with a 92.8 quarterback rating verus the Jets in his career.

Now, Aaron Rodgers will lining up under center for the Jets as he looks to guide the franchise back to the playoffs. New York last made the playoffs in the 2010 season, which was the last season Rodgers made it to the Super Bowl.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes