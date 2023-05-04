Aaron Rodgers is an old face in a new place. He also appears to be the happiest he's been in years. However, it isn't all sunshine and rainbows, according to Skip Bayless.

Speaking on Undisputed, show host Bayless essentially called the perception one of cold calculation. Here's how he put it:

"Look, he got dumped by the Packers. This is all about wanting to let Packer Nation know. Look how happy their exes are now. Let your ex know. ‘Look how happy I am.’ I got it."

Will Aaron Rodgers throw for 30 touchdowns in 2023?

Aaron Rodgers rediscoveres the big city

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

The quarterback of the New York Jets is no stranger to big cities. Over the decades, he's spent time in plenty of them for work and pleasure. However, since getting drafted by the Green Bay Packers, he's spent much of the last 20 years in rural America.

Now, he can go to work and catch a Knicks game or a play on Broadway easily in the same day. Sure, he was able to hop on a plane at any time before, but the quarterback still needed to wait hours for the plane to arrive. Now, it's just a relatively short car ride away.

He'll still have to fight the elements in the winter like in Green Bay, but having a greater concentration of people and buildings can only help keep the climate feel warmer in comparison to the wide open areas in the Mid-West. Plus, as a general rule, being by the water keeps temperatures more mild and predictable.

@JamieErdahl shares a story about the Defensive ROTY from this year's combine "The kid loves football. He can't get enough. And if you have a bunch of Sauce Gardners walking around that building coupled with Aaron Rodgers' talent, I just think you have something special..."

Of course, the downsides of big cities are a change in temperament of its people. Being crowded in a big city and pushed to keep pace with everyone else can wear out anyone. Also, as many pundits have touched on this offseason, the New York media will not be as nice as it is in the mid-west. Put simply, New Yorkers are not afraid of confrontation at the podium.

Will Aaron Rodgers remain as happy over the long haul?

