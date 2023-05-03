The New York Jets became the most recent contender in the AFC after they acquired Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. The Jets and Packers were rumored all offseason to make a trade.

Rodgers leaves the Packers after 18 seasons, four MVPs and one Super Bowl victory. Many are comparing his switch to a new team this late into his career to when Tom Brady left the New England Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady's former teammate and now ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi warned Rodgers to be patient about a potential slow start with the Jets. He referenced how Brady had a slow start during his first five weeks in Tampa Bay in 2020.

Bruschi said:

"Let me say this really quick. Let me say, okay, it took Tom Brady five weeks to go absolutely ballistic and explode on the entire Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense on the sideline. So much to wear. He was playing the Chicago Bears and he didn't even know what down it was."

Bruschi added:

"Yeah, that's what Aaron Rodgers is going to realize here, that there's a lot of people in this Jets culture maybe that don't realize it. Okay. And maybe it's good. Maybe it's good that Cobb's there to help him because this is going to be a lot of leadership, a leadership test."

Rodgers will be looking to make the New York Jets become Super Bowl contenders as they finished in last place in the AFC last season with a 7-10 record.

Randall became the newest former Green Bay Packer to join Aaron Rodgers in New York

Randall Cobb and Aaron Rodgers Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers

The New York Jets signed Rodgers' former teammate and wide receiver Randall Cobb this morning. He is expected to sign a one-year contract with the team.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter A reunion: Former Packers’ WR Randall Cobb is expected to agree to a one-year deal with the New York Jets, allowing him to play with Aaron Rodgers in NY, per sources. The two men who walked off the field together in Green Bay now get to do more work to do together. A reunion: Former Packers’ WR Randall Cobb is expected to agree to a one-year deal with the New York Jets, allowing him to play with Aaron Rodgers in NY, per sources. The two men who walked off the field together in Green Bay now get to do more work to do together. https://t.co/WoBpBbDweK

Cobb and Rodgers will be entering their 11th season together as teammates.

The Jets have also added former Packers WR Allen Lazard, WR Malik Taylor, QB Tim Boyle and OT Billy Turner. They even hired former Packers' offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their new OC before free agency began.

Aaron Rodgers will certainly have some good chemistry with the team heading into the season, and it will be interesting to see if he has a similar slow start like Brady did in Tampa Bay.

