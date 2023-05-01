“We are coming for throats” – Jets fans mega-hyped as NY drops electric trailer to begin Aaron Rodgers era

It's safe to say the New York Jets are ready to begin the Aaron Rodgers era. On Monday, Jets Twitter tweeted a trailer video for the upcoming season. They titled it, "The first episode of Flight 23: Ascension drops May 18."

The video was a recap of their off-season thus far and a look at their upcoming season. The video also centered around the team acquiring Rodgers via trade this off-season from the Green Bay Packers.

Here is the video:

New York Jets @nyjets



The first episode of Flight 23: Ascension drops May 18.

New York Jets fans were hyped following the Jets' trailer of their upcoming series. Many fans expressed how hyped they are and the optimism that they have for the upcoming season.

Here's how Jets fans reacted to the video:

Hugo @HTJF94



The "watch out everybody here comes the Jets" had me ready to run thru a wall

Rob Taub @RTaub_



I am ready to run through a brick wall after watching this. New era. 🥵🥵🥵

Aaron Rodgers should be able to take the New York Jets to the next level

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

After rumors of his intentions to join the New York Jets this off-season, Aaron Rodgers was finally traded from the Green Bay Packers to New York on April 26, 2023.

Rodgers was traded along with the Packers' first- and fifth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. In exchange, the Packers received the Jets' first, second, and sixth-round selections in the 2023 draft and a conditional second-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Many think Rodgers is the missing piece to the Jets' puzzle for success. They finished last season 7-10 and gave up the fourth-least points on defense. They have talent in all areas of the roster, and the Jets even hired Rodgers' former offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett.

The Jets also brought in Rodgers' former wide receiver in Green Bay, Allen Lazard, while also acquiring Mecole Hardman from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Do you think Rodgers will make New York Jets contenders?

