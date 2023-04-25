“He’s the greatest Packer ever” - Shannon Sharpe takes “lying, condescending, fingerpointing” Aaron Rodgers over Brett Favre

With Aaron Rodgers officially traded to the New York Jets, his tenure as a Green Bay Packer comes to an end after 18 seasons.

Rodgers registered the most passing touchdowns in Packers franchise history (475) and is a 10-time Pro bowler.

There's no debate that two of the greatest all-time Packers players are Rodgers and quarterback Brett Favre.

On Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe shared with Skip Bayless that he thinks Rodgers is the greatest Packer of all-time, even over Brett Favre. He talked about Aaron's accomplishments and why he is the greatest Packer of all-time.

"He's the greatest Packer ever. I think he's a lying, condescending, aloof fingerpointing. Whatever else you want to say. But you can't argue with the man's success on the field. Skip 2010 Super Bowl MVP, won 4 MVP's. Four time first team All-Pro. Ten time Pro Bowler. Two time passing Touchdown Leader. Four time passer Rating Leader and 2010 All-decade. Hmm. I mean, what? I mean, what can I say, Skip?"

Sharpe added:

"I mean, he's the greatest packer ever. All those things off the field. But up. When you said it was good. What? You tell me to judge a player. All I do is talk about what he did when he played that sport. We can have a discussion about what type of person that he was off the field. Okay. We could have that discussion. But I'm just talking about what Aaron Rodgers did on the field. The greatest Packer."

Both Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre won the Packers a Super Bowl

Super Bowl XLV MVP And Winning Head Coach - Press Conference

Both Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre have brought a great amount of success to the Packers. They each won a Super Bowl for the Packers and are some of the best passers in NFL history.

Favre has played in a total of 21 (17 with Green Bay) seasons, while Rodgers has played 18 for the Packers. Favre won the Super Bowl in the 1996 season with the Packers defeating the New England Patriots 35-21. Rodgers won a Super Bowl for the Packers in the 2010 season, when they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 31-25.

Favre has thrown for 71,838 yards, 508 touchdowns and 336 interceptions in his career. Rodgers has thrown for 59,055 yards, 475 touchdowns, and 105 interceptions.

Who do you think is the greatest Packer of all-time?

