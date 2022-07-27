"I like your hair" - Aaron Rodgers has a fanboy moment with soccer star Erling Haaland 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in the stands as Manchester City scored a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich at Lambeau Field. Man City concluded their friendly tour of the United States with a win on the Packers' home field.

After the game, the players were treated to a surprise visit from Rodgers. The four-time MVP greeted the players and even exchanged signed jerseys with manager Pep Guardiola and players like Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland.

Rodgers and Haaland even took the time to appreciate each other's hairstyles. Haaland, Man City's blockbuster signing of the summer, then had a quick photoshoot with the NFL legend for the media.

Aaron Rodgers was then spotted chatting with Guardiola and De Bruyne. The 38-year-old was seen admiring Pep for his motivational speeches to his players. These were displayed in the documentary, All or Nothing: Manchester City.

The documentary aired on Amazon Prime Video in 2018 and was narrated by legendary English actor Ben Kingsley.

With the tour now concluded, City head back to England to prepare for their FA Community Shield game against Premier League rivals Liverpool FC.

Aaron Rodgers shows up to training dressed as Cameron Poe

This isn't the first time Aaron Rodgers has made headlines this week. He made a splash by coming to training camp dressed as Nicolas Cage's character, Cameron Poe, from the hit movie Con Air.

The Packers quarterback even paid homage to the iconic character on social media. He posted his look alongside a shot of Nicolas Cage from the movie. He captioned the post:

"Put...the...bunny...back in the box. #greatestactorofalltime. What do you think I'm gonna do? I'm gonna save the f***in' day! #cameronpoe"

The Packers have officially begun their prep for the upcoming NFL season. Rodgers, who was awarded the MVP for both of the last two campaigns, will have a difficult task on his hands in 2022.

With wide receiver Davante Adams playing for the Las Vegas Raiders, the Packers appear weaker on offense. Last season, Adams recorded 123 receptions for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Packers signed former Baltimore Ravens receiver Sammy Watkins to replace Adams. They also selected Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure in the draft.

It will be interesting to see which of these receivers will emerge as Davante Adams' replacement in the 2022 season.

