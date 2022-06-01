"It runs in the family" - Aaron Rodgers takes a savage dig at Patrick Mahomes with TikTok jibe ahead of 'The Match'

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are getting ready to do battle against fellow NFL quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in the sixth edition of Capital One's "The Match" golf exhibition tournament.

The sides have enjoyed a bit of light-hearted ribbing as the grizzled veterans will square off against the young guns of the NFL.

Rodgers recently decided to take the jabs a small step further by saying the following about Patrick Mahomes:

"Pat, I'm sure, is a big TikToker. It runs in the family."

Patrick's younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, is a renowned Tik Toker and his videos have often gotten himself (and others) in hot water.

Jackson Mahomes shared a video of himself dancing on the logo of the Washington Redskins, but in the section fenced-off in respect for former safety Sean Taylor, who was murdered in the midst of the team's 2007 season.

The Chiefs quarterback's younger brother also found himself in the ire of a public restaurant after posting negative messages about the establishment because they were unable to seat his large party of people.

The restaurant responded in kind and in jest with a bit of sarcasm (below).

Leave it to Aaron Rodgers to perhaps provide the first shot at the young guns leading up to "The Match," which is to be held later today at 6:30 p.m. It can be seen on TNT, TruTV, HLN, the TNT app and Sling TV.

Will Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers return to the Super Bowl in 2022?

The Green Bay Packers will enter the 2022 season with a new offensive coordinator and perhaps a fresh strategy in the wake of losing Davante Adams in the offseason.

Adams, who many consider to be the best receiver in the game today, was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. To help cushion the blow, the Packers selected Christian Watson out of North Dakota State University in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

At 6'4" tall and running a 4.36 40-yard dash, the Packers believe that Watson can stretch the defense and make jump balls due to his physical traits.

However, it takes time to gel with any team and in this case, with arguably the best quarterback in the game right now under Aaron Rodgers.

The four-time NFL MVP will be without Davante Adams for the first time since the 2014-2015 season.

Adam Stenavich is taking over as offensive coordinator as former OC Nathaniel Hackett is now the head coach of the Denver Broncos. Without Adams, could the Broncos rely more heavily on Aaron Jones and the running game?

Many believe that may be the case to give the Packers and Rodgers a more balanced offense.

With the team having to get adjusted to life without Davante Adams, perhaps this is the proper thing to do if they are seriously looking to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to where it rightfully belongs.

