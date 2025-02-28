Aaron Rodgers to Titans? Exploring possibility of 4x NFL MVP playing next season in Tennessee

Speculation surrounding Aaron Rodgers's possible signing with the Tennessee Titans has grown. The four-time NFL MVP passed for close to 4,000 yards and 28 touchdowns last year. Titans are weighing their options with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Rodgers himself expressed his preference for Tennessee in a December guest spot on Pat McAfee's program. "I'm a fan of the great state of Tennessee," Rodgers stated, adding that he has property there.

Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso, on Thursday, forecasted that Aaron Rodgers could be signed by the Titans. He predicted the top pick would be traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, who would take Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. In this deal, Tennessee would fall to No. 6 while picking up more second and third-round picks.

The Titans, who were 26th overall in offense and 27th in scoring under first-year coach Brian Callahan last season, would be improved by the leadership of veteran quarterback play.

There was even a mock draft scenario that had Rodgers paired with Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. He is a 6-foot-6 playmaker who totaled 1,451 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

Why Callahan's Titans might pass on the Aaron Rodgers experience

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Those close to the Titans' current management indicate that Aaron Rodgers-to-Tennessee is still not on the cards. Easton Freeze of AtoZ Sports wrote on Feb. 9 that:

"Titans Head Coach Brian Callahan is not going down with the Rodgers ship, full stop."

Callahan and his staff, in only their second season, are building their culture and have "very little margin for error." The risk of adding Aaron Rodgers may be greater than the potential gain, especially after seeing how his Jets experience played out.

"The Rodgers experience gets people fired," Freeze wrote. "It went as poorly with the Jets as it could have gone. Tennessee is a team that's trying to establish a semblance of stability and serious culture right now."

Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker is familiar with Aaron Rodgers from their time together in Green Bay.

In the view of Freeze, "the people who know Aaron the most may be the ones with the most sober, realistic expectations of him at this point."

The Titans do have pressure to make the most out of their rare chance with the No. 1 overall pick. Front office officials have said that they "don't want to pass on a great player at the top of the draft" while also inquiring about getting around 12 top-100 selections from the next three drafts.

Trading down is still a real option, with several QB-needy franchises likely to bid on the first pick. The Jets, who also require a quarterback at this point, may join the Browns, Giants and Raiders in bidding for a trade with Tennessee.

If the Titans do trade back, they will need a veteran quarterback plan in place. It doesn't mean it has to be Rodgers, though.

