"Bro will settle for anything": NFL fans react as Aaron Rodgers contacts Giants in free agency

Aaron Rodgers has reportedly called the New York Giants about possibly signing with the team. The news, reported by Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio on Wednesday, indicates Rodgers may be having trouble finding a new team as his Jets release is only two weeks away.

As per Florio, there was "talk at the Combine on Tuesday that Rodgers has reached out to the Giants." This comes after Rodgers told TMZ (Feb 21) that he is eager to play for a "good" team that wanted him.

The 41-year-old quarterback will be released by the Jets on March 12 and will be a free agent for the first time in his 20-year NFL career.

Fans shared their reaction upon learning the latest development.

"Bro will settle for anything at this point," commented one fan.

Another fan posted: "God please no we have suffered enough."

Many fans focused on Rodgers' potential to damage another New York franchise.

"Rodgers comes from destroying the Jets and now wants to finish destroying the Giants," one fan commented.

"Dude is about to destroy two NY franchises," echoed another.

"Rodger's going out so sad," commented another fan.

Aaron Rodgers faces limited options as Matthew Stafford emerges as Giants' top target

NFL: Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn

On Wednesday, ESPN's Jordan Raanan wrote that it's "pretty clear" Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is the Giants' priority.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop reported that the Rams allowed Stafford's agency permission to discuss his value with other teams. This news may have an impact on Rodgers' future. According to Florio, Rodgers may replace Stafford in Los Angeles if the Rams deal their current quarterback.

Even though he played in all 17 games for the Jets in 2024, Rodgers could not make his numbers count for the team. He passed for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, but the Jets struggled to a 5-12 mark. This came after his 2023 season when he suffered an Achilles injury in the first series of the first game.

The Giants require quarterback assistance after they cut Daniel Jones in the 2024 campaign. They have the third overall pick coming up but will likely lose out on top quarterback prospects Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders to the Titans and Browns, who will pick before them.

