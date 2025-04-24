  • home icon
  • Abdul Carter injury history: All you need to know about Penn State star before 2025 NFL Draft

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Apr 24, 2025 14:34 GMT
Abdul Carter is one of the most talked about and talented players available in the 2025 NFL Draft. He is an elite defensive player who some are calling a generational talent on the defensive side of the ball.

At Penn State in 2024, Carter had 68 total tackles, 43 solo tackles, 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles for the Nittany Lions. Due to this remarkable campaign, Carter was a Unanimous All-American, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, and a first-team All-Big Ten in 2024.

By all accounts, Carter is expected to be taken within the first three picks of the 2025 NFL Draft later this April.

However, he has also struggled with injuries over the past year, something that may have fans, analysts, and NFL teams questioning his injury availability heading into the 2025 season.

Here's a list of Abdul Carter's recent injury history prior to the 2025 National Football League Draft. The exact injury information is according to the sports injury reporting company 'Draft Sharks'.

Abdul Carter's recent injury history

#1) Shoulder injury - December 2024

According to his agent Drew Rosenhaus, Carter suffered a shoulder injury in a game against the Boise State Broncos last college football season in December. However, by all accounts, including by Rosenhaus, this injury is not going to keep Carter out long-term and he is expected to be back fully by the time team meetings begin.

#2) Pedal Foot injury - February 2025

During the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Carter suffered a pedal foot injury due to a stress reaction. As a result, he did not compete in the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

There was a time when it was being reported that Carter may need surgery in order to fix the issue long-term. However, Carter decided against going the surgery route due to information and guidance by various doctors and members of his support team.

Despite the possibility of surgery being considered, the injury is not expected to be a long-term issue and there is an anticipation that Carter will be ready for the 2025 National Football League season in September.

Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.

Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.

His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.

Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science.

