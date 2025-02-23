Abdul Carter vs. Mason Graham college stats: A look at the top 2025 NFL Draft prospects’ performances

Mason Graham of Michigan and Abdul Carter of Penn State are two of the best defensive players projected for the 2025 NFL Draft. These two athletes are nearly certain to be selected in the top 10 of the draft because they are big and quick enough to have an instant impact in the NFL.

Given this, let's examine the two players' collegiate statistics performances ahead of the NFL Combine, which is set for later this month.

Comparing Abdul Carter and Mason Graham's college stats

Abdul Carter had an amazing junior season with the Nittany Lions in 2024, recording 12 sacks and 24 tackles for loss. This earned him the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award. He was also responsible for leading the charge for one of the best defensive units in the country.

Carter completed 2024 as the leading player in the country for both sacks and tackles for loss in 16 games. Additionally, he had 65 quarterback pressures, which was second-most in the country.

Considering that the 2024 season was Carter's first full season as a full-time pass rusher following stints as an off-ball linebacker in 2022 and 2023, those are rather amazing numbers.

Mason Graham, on the other hand, spent three seasons at Michigan recording just nine sacks and 18 tackles for loss. In 2024, he recorded 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. The 6-foot-3, 320-pound player's dominating demeanor and ability to generate openings for his teammates make him valuable, even though his collegiate stats might not be particularly impressive at first glance.

Who will be selected first between Abdul Carter and Mason Graham in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Current NFL draft projections suggest Abdul Carter is a superior prospect over Mason Graham. Graham is still regarded as a top defensive lineman prospect. Still, several analysts have ranked Carter as the 2025 draft's finest overall prospect because of his exceptional edge-rushing abilities and agility.

Carter was a standout player throughout his three seasons at Penn State. He reached new levels of dominance in his junior season in 2024.

In addition to his outstanding output, Carter is a resilient player, as evidenced by his performance in the Nittany Lions' 27-24 defeat against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl. He recorded a sack and two tackles for loss in that game despite playing through a shoulder injury.

Although Graham has dropped out of the top 10 in some pundits' mock drafts, he is still expected to be selected among the top 15 picks. He is definitely still one of this year's top defensive prospects.

