5 active NFL players you didn't know won a Super Bowl

The Super Bowl in the NFL is usually comprised of the elites of the game facing off to battle in a clash for the ages. We’ve seen such stars as Matthew Stafford, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady lead their teams to success in the big game in recent times, but for all the flashy stars on show, every member of the winning team has earned their ring.

Many players across the league find themselves as a backup with a winning franchise, before establishing themselves in the league as the years go by.

Here are five active NFL players you didn’t know won a Super Bowl.

#5 - Rasul Douglas

Cornerback Rasul Douglas became a solid starter in the NFL in 2021 with the Green Bay Packers, claiming five interceptions and returning two for pick-sixes, a league high. However, prior to this season, Douglas has bounced around the league, spending time on the practice squads of the Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals.

It was prior to this when Douglas won his Super Bowl ring, however. He was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, and during his rookie year was part of the squad that took down Tom Brady and the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII.

#4 - Blaine Gabbert

Blaine Gabbert will go down as one of the biggest draft busts in league history after being drafted 10th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2010. Despite this, and despite bouncing around the league after leaving Jacksonville in 2013, Gabbert still has a Super Bowl ring.

He was part of the 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV winning squad, where Gabbert was a backup quarterback to Tom Brady. Since joining the Buccaneers, Gabbert hasn’t actually started a game, only passing for two touchdowns, but he still has a Super Bowl title to his name.

#3 - Braxton Berrios

Braxton Berrios of the New York Jets has become one of the best returners in the NFL, but did you know that, despite only being drafted in 2018, he’s already got a Super Bowl ring? Berrios was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2018 but was unfortunately placed on injured reserve before the season began, missing the entire year.

The Patriots, of course, went on to beat the Los Angeles Rams in that year's Super Bowl, and Berrios got a ring, despite not playing a snap for the team. He was waived during final roster cuts in August 2019. Despite a disappointing stint in New England, he still ended up with a Super Bowl title.

#2 - Trevor Siemian

Quarterback Trevor Siemian has never been a true starter in the NFL. He can usually be seen filling in when his team's starter has gone down injured. That was the case in 2021, when he stepped in for the injured Jameis Winston for the New Orleans Saints, starting in four games.

Siemian has only played 33 games since being drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2015, but it was in 2015 that the rookie won a Super Bowl ring. As a backup to Peyton Manning, the former seventh-round draft pick only played one snap that year, taking a knee to close out the half against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, as he was still on the roster come Super Bowl 50, Siemian won a ring when Manning and Von Miller led the Broncos to victory against the Carolina Panthers.

#1 - Tyrod Taylor

Veteran Tyrod Taylor has spent time with six teams in the NFL since being drafted in 2011 in round-six by the Baltimore Ravens. Taylor has played for the Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and New York Giants, and despite finding success in Buffalo, Taylor was a Super Bowl winner in Baltimore.

He backed up Joe Flacco as the Ravens beat Colin Kaepernick and the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl XLVII in Taylor's second year in the league. Despite appearing in seven games and not starting one, this didn't stop Taylor from taking home a ring.

