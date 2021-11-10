What did Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones do? Ex-NFL CB sentenced to jail over a bar fight

In the least surprising news of 2021, Adam 'Pacman' Jones is once again in trouble with authorities that involve being in some sort of nightclub altercation.

Pacman has been charged with misdemeanor assault, which occurred back in February. According to reports, Pacman was involved in a brawl-type fight where stools were being thrown and chaos ensued.

Pacman was hit with two misdemeanor assault charges as a result of the fight.

Pacman is reportedly having to turn himself into jail by November 29th.

How long will Adam 'Pacman' Jones be in jail?

Adam Jones has pleaded "no contest" to the two charges that have been brought against him, as he claims his involvement in the fight was purely self-defense. During the brawl, Jones claims, "he did what he had to do."

The video shows complete chaos happening with Pacman Jones square in the middle of it. As per the judge, Pacman was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with 150 of those days being suspended.

After all this, Pacman must only spend 30 days in jail and pay a $100 fine.

The other stipulations of his arrest are that he must adhere to a strict 9 PM curfew, stop drinking alcohol, and also have nine months of probation tacked on.

There is no telling if this jail time will help Pacman get out of being in trouble with the law, but the hope is that it makes some sort of dent.

Pacman Jones is no stranger to controversy

Pacman was also involved in an incident at a casino in 2019, where he was allegedly cheating at a table game. When Pacman was approached about the alleged incident, he became angry and got into an altercation with casino staff and officers present at the scene.

Pacman spent 10 days in jail as a result of the incident alone.

He was charged with felony intimidation and felony battery against an officer. He was also banned from the casino in which this took place, the Rising Star Casino, in Indiana.

There is no telling if the judge in this more recent case obtained footage of the altercation in 2019 and decided to give out some harsher punishment to Pacman, but it stands to reason that the former football player needs some help and a new course in life.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones announces his retirement from the NFL Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones announces his retirement from the NFL https://t.co/2tdhPmsIkr

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Adam 'Pacman' Jones retired from the NFL in 2019, where he last played with the Denver Broncos and appeared in seven games during his final stint playing professional football.

Edited by LeRon Haire